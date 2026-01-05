Dechra Announces FDA Approval of Zygolide® (pergolide tablets) for the Control of Clinical Signs Associated with Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (Equine Cushing’s Disease) in Horses

Zygolide® is a first-to-market generic, peppermint-flavored pergolide tablet, offering enhanced features for horses suffering from Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DechraUS--Dechra, a global leader in veterinary specialty care, today announced the FDA approval of Zygolide® (pergolide tablets), the first FDA-approved bioequivalent option indicated for the control of clinical signs associated with Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID) in horses.

PPID, also known as Equine Cushing’s Disease, affects approximately 21% of horses aged 15 and older, and prevalence increases to 30% in horses over 30 years old1. As the population of senior horses continues to grow, the need for more affordable treatment options has become increasingly important for both veterinarians and caretakers2.

This approval expands access to an essential therapy for one of the most common endocrine disorders in aging horses. Zygolide® offers an enhanced standard of care for patient experience through:

Pill structure: The Zygolide ® tablet is designed with ease of administration in mind. Its manageable size and shape, along with 360-degree scoring on all sides, make it simple to split as needed.

The Zygolide tablet is designed with ease of administration in mind. Its manageable size and shape, along with 360-degree scoring on all sides, make it simple to split as needed. Dosing: Zygolide ® ’s packaging is designed to protect tablet stability and ensure accurate dosing.

Zygolide ’s packaging is designed to protect tablet stability and ensure accurate dosing. Flavor profile: With a peppermint flavor, Zygolide ® provides an enhanced experience for horses and their caretakers when administering the medication.

With a peppermint flavor, Zygolide provides an enhanced experience for horses and their caretakers when administering the medication. Cost: As a generic option, Zygolide® offers cost relief to horse owners and caretakers, particularly for horses that receive higher doses of treatments for PPID2.

“The FDA approval of Zygolide® brings to market a high-quality, cost-effective option to help make the management of PPID more accessible,” said Dr. Greg Schmid, Equine Medical Affairs Lead, Dechra. “This therapy provides another option for horses living with the condition, including a pill structure with 360-degree scoring on all sides and a peppermint flavor profile, helping to reduce stress for both horses and their caretakers.”

Availability

Zygolide® (pergolide tablets) will be available through veterinarians beginning January 2026 and can be purchased with a prescription from major online pharmacies nationwide.

About Zygolide®

Zygolide® is indicated for the control of clinical signs associated with Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID) (Equine Cushing’s Disease) in horses.

Zygolide® is administered orally.

Important Safety Information

As with all drugs, side effects may occur. Zygolide® (pergolide tablets) is for use in horses only. Zygolide has not been evaluated in breeding, pregnant or lactating horses. Treatment with Zygolide may cause loss of appetite. Most cases are mild. If severe, a temporary dose reduction may be necessary. Weight loss, lack of energy, and behavioral changes also may be observed. Zygolide tablets should not be crushed due to the potential for increased human exposure. Pregnant or lactating women should wear gloves when administering this product. Zygolide is contraindicated in horses with hypersensitivity to pergolide mesylate or other ergot derivatives. Keep Zygolide in a secure location out of reach of dogs, cats, and other animals to prevent accidental ingestion or overdose. Dogs have eaten Zygolide tablets that were placed in food intended for horses or dropped during administration of the tablets to the horses. Adverse reactions may occur if animals other than horses ingest Zygolide tablets. Refer to the prescribing information here for complete details or visit www.dechra‐us.com.

About Dechra

Dechra is a global specialist in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products, dedicated to supporting veterinarians, pet owners, and the animals they care for. For more information, visit www.dechra-us.com.

This product is only available in the US at this time. This communication may contain information otherwise not accessible or valid in your country. Please be aware that we do not take any responsibility for you accessing such information that may not comply with any legal process, regulation, registration, or usage in the country of your origin.

References

1. University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. Pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID) [Internet]. Davis (CA): UC Davis Center for Equine Health; 2020 Mar 23 [cited 2025 Feb 14]. Available from: https://ceh.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/health-topics/pituitary-pars-intermedia-dysfunction-ppid 2. Market data on file.

Dechra is a registered trademark of Dechra Pharmaceuticals Limited. Zygolide® is a registered trademark of Dechra Limited.

E250160

Media Contact

Lauren Dorsch

Lauren.dorsch@dechra.com

913-914-6903