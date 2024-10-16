Debiopharm to Showcase Research Results of Their First-in-class Anti-staphylococcal Program at IDWeek 2024 in Los Angeles

Debiopharm to present at the Rapid Fire session on Challenging Bacterial Infections, the latest data for afabicin, first-in-class, pathogen-specific FabI inhibitor antibiotic with clinically demonstrated activity against antibiotic-resistant staphylococcus infections and microbiome sparing potential.





LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a privately-owned, Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow’s standard-of-care to cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced preclinical and clinical data releases for the afabicin (Debio 1450) antibiotic program during the 2024 IDWeek summit in Los Angeles, California.

“With the global demographic shift, healthcare practitioners are likely to experience more and more patients with bone and joint infections (BJIs), particularly involving prosthetic devices. Staphylococcus aureus is the most prevalent microorganism involved in BJIs and is notorious for its ability to become resistant to widely used antibiotics, including newer agents. With the phase 2 results I will be presenting, physicians may question themselves further on whether it’s still a smart choice to use wide-spectrum antibiotics.” – Dr. Alireza Shamaei-Tousi, Principal Clinical Scientist at Debiopharm

IDWeek 2024 Poster Presentations Debiopharm compound Title Presenter Thu, October 17th Poster display: 12:15-12:45pm Rapid Fire Session: Challenging Bacterial Infections Afabicin Results from A Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Treatment of Bone And Joint Infections with Afabicin, A First-in-Class Selective Anti-Staphylococcal Antibiotic Alireza Shamaei-Tousi, Principal Clinical Scientist Fri, October 18th Poster display: 12:15-1:30pm Poster Session: PK/PD Studies Afabicin Assessment of Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) Target Attainment for the Anti-Staphylococcal Antibiotic Afabicin David Cameron, Senior Scientist, Translational Pharmacology Sat, October 19th Poster display: 12:15-1:30pm Poster Session: Basic Science and Translational Studies Afabicin The First-in-Class Anti-Staphylococcal Antibiotic Afabicin Desphosphono is Not Associated With Clostridioides difficile Infection in an in vitro Human Gut Model David Cameron, Senior Scientist, Translational Pharmacology

About Bone & Joint Infections (BJIs)

Bone and joint infections are a group of diseases that include osteomyelitis, septic arthritis and prosthetic joint infections affecting over 30,000 people per year within the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy combined. These conditions are associated with significant global morbidity, and in certain circumstances, mortality. Staphylococci are the most common causative bacteria, identified in 30 to 70% of the cases.

Debiopharm’s commitment to patients

Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy, and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

For more information, please visit www.debiopharm.com

We are on X. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews or on LinkedIn

Contacts



Debiopharm

Dawn Bonine – Head of Communications

dawn.bonine@debiopharm.com

Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11