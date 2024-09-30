De Novo Protein Sequencing Service at MtoZ Biolabs: Unlocking Protein Functions

Abstract: MtoZ Biolabs provides an advanced de novo protein sequencing service for protein analysis researchers. It can quickly and accurately analyze the primary sequences of proteins, peptides and monoclonal antibodies, providing reliable technical support for drug development.

Accurate determination of protein sequences plays a crucial role in the development of commercial monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and assay kits. MtoZ Biolabs's innovative de novo protein sequencing platform for protein analysis, leveraging the high-resolution mass spectrometer Orbitrap Fusion Lumos and extensive bioinformatics expertise. This platform can quickly and accurately analyze protein sequences and mutations, accurately determine the sequences of commercially modified proteins and enzymes, and the sequences of proteins expressed in stable cell lines.

Why Choose Our De Novo Protein Sequencing Service?

Traditional database search methods are often inadequate for identifying antibodies, peptides, and proteins that lack accessible sequence information. Our de novo protein sequencing service is essential for interpreting protein sequences for unknown protein sequences and mutation analysis.The primary advantages include:

1. 100% Sequence Coverage

During the de novo protein sequencing, we will select 5 different proteases for enzymatic cleavage, and use the complementarity between different enzymatic peptide fragments to achieve 100% full sequence splicing of the protein molecule.

2. Advance Analysis Platform

MtoZ Biolabs established an advanced de novo protein sequencing platform, guaranteeing reliable, fast, and highly accurate analysis service.

3. One-Time-Charge

Our pricing is transparent, no hidden fees or additional costs.

4. High-Data-Quality

Deep data coverage with strict data quality control. AI-powered bioinformatics platform integrate all de novo protein sequencing data providing clients with a comprehensive data report.

5. Positive Customer Feedback

Customer satisfaction is our greatest motivation to continually strive for excellence, as evidenced by numerous positive feedback that emphasize our reliable results and exceptional service. Our expert team ensures a streamlined process for your projects, enhancing the overall experience.

Applications of De Novo Protein Sequencing Service

1. Sequence Analysis of Proteins/Peptides with Unavailable Databases

2. Post-Translational Modifications (PTMs) Analysis

3. Full-Length and CDR Region Analysis of Antibodies

Our de novo sequencing service is also particularly effective for analyzing various antibody types, including IgM, IgG subtypes, and modified antibodies labeled with FITC, biotin, and Alexa.

What Could Be Included in the Report?

1. Comprehensive Experimental Details

2. Materials, Instruments, and Methods

3. Total Ion Chromatogram & Quality Control Assessment (project-dependent)

4. Data Analysis, Preprocessing, and Estimation (project-dependent)

5. Bioinformatics Analysis

6. Raw Data Files

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

As an integrated chromatography and mass spectrometry (MS) services provider, MtoZ Biolabs specializes in cutting-edge proteomics, metabolomics, and biopharmaceutical analysis. MtoZ Biolabs is dedicated to providing rapid, high-throughput, and cost-effective analytical services to the global scientific community. Our advanced technologies ensure exceptional data quality while minimizing sample consumption, making us the partner of choice for researchers worldwide.

