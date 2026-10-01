Daxor to Showcase Next-Gen Blood Volume Analyzer and New Clinical Data at HFSA 2026

FDA 510(k)-cleared next-generation diagnostic platform delivers 3x faster results with 50% less blood, setting a new standard for data-driven heart failure management.

Key Highlights:

Commercial Acceleration: Daxor to feature its FDA-cleared, next-generation Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA ™ ) designed for rapid clinical adoption across hospital systems and outpatient clinics

) designed for rapid clinical adoption across hospital systems and outpatient clinics Clinical Evidence: Independent clinical investigators to present two ePosters highlighting how BVA addresses volume derangements in complex heart failure, LVAD, and total artificial heart patients

On-Site Demonstrations: Daxor participating in HFSA’s dedicated Device Day and exhibiting at Booth #803 in Phoenix, AZ (October 9–12, 2026)





OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announced today it will exhibit at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, from October 9–12, 2026. Daxor will showcase its FDA 510(k)-cleared, next-generation Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA)—signaling a new era of data-driven fluid management across a multi-billion-dollar addressable market.

"Precise volume management is fundamental to improving outcomes in heart failure, yet clinicians have historically relied on indirect surrogates and subjective estimation," said John L. Jefferies, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Daxor. "Our next-generation BVA system eliminates guesswork by accelerating clinical workflow 3x while utilizing half the sample volume. Removing these traditional operational barriers empowers heart failure teams to rapidly optimize therapy, reduce hospital length of stay, and prevent costly readmissions."

Next-Generation BVA Platform

Daxor’s next-generation lab-based analyzer represents a major operational leap designed to unlock widespread clinical adoption. The rapid, lightweight, battery-operated system:

Operates 3x faster than the predecessor BVA-100 ™ platform

platform Requires 50% less blood drawn from the patient

Delivers >95% measurement accuracy





Clinical Evidence Highlighted at HFSA

Independent clinical partners will present new data on Saturday, October 10, 2026, showcasing how BVA solves critical diagnostic gaps in advanced heart failure care:

ePoster Presentation #232 (Monitor 39) | 8:15 AM – 8:45 AM

Inpatient Blood Volume Analysis in Left Ventricular Assist Device and Total Artificial Heart Patients

Authors: Zachary T. Wilson, Francisco Arabia, Radha Gopalan, and Marc A. Silver

ePoster Presentation #1821 (Monitor 47) | 5:15 PM – 5:45 PM

Heterogeneity of Volume Derangements in Advanced Heart Failure: Unmasking Red Blood Cell Volume as a Hidden Driver of Plasma Volume Phenotypes

Authors: Marc A. Silver, Mohamed R. Mohamed, Radha Gopalan, Jonathan A. Feldschuh

"By directly measuring red blood cell volume and plasma volume, BVA reveals critical underlying derangements—such as hidden anemia or true dilutional overload—that traditional surrogates simply miss," stated Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor. "The independent research featured at HFSA demonstrates how unmasking these distinct volume phenotypes allows clinicians to deliver targeted, individualized interventions for even the most complex advanced heart failure patients."

Connect with Daxor at HFSA 2026

Daxor will participate in Device Day, a dedicated track highlighting transformative medical technologies in heart failure. Meeting attendees, cardiologists, and hospital administrators are invited to visit Booth #803 to view live product demonstrations and connect with Daxor’s team.

For more details on the event, visit HFSA ASM 2026.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis" - the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

(561)-479-8566 Cell

brets@coreir.com|www.coreir.com