Daxor Corporation Announces New Data on Blood Volume Analysis from Duke and Yale Universities Presented at THT 2025

Two Groundbreaking Studies on Fluid Management: Pulmonary Artery Pressure Monitoring Falls Short, New Diuretic Insights Emerge

Oak Ridge, TN, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces groundbreaking new studies from Duke University Medical Center and Yale School of Medicine, presented at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference (THT). Held from February 11-13, 2025, at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, the event gathered leading experts in heart failure innovation. The studies provide critical insights using Daxor’s Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) technology, highlighting the superior accuracy for fluid measurement by BVA compared to the limited accuracy of pulmonary artery pressure monitoring, while also unveiling new findings on diuretic therapy and its implications for enhanced treatment outcomes.

Key points:

Duke study findings: No correlation between pulmonary artery pressure readings and actual blood volume as measured by BVA, illustrating the benefit of BVA for HF volume care. Challenges industry assumptions about pressure monitoring as a useful proxy for volume. Suggests current monitoring methods may miss critical patient information.

Yale research highlights: A 5-year study using BVA examined the diuretic mechanism of action, showing the accuracy of BVA to detect shifts in volume as the gold standard. Revealed new insights into fluid removal process. Potential to improve treatment for millions on diuretic therapy.

Key implications: BVA technology provides the most accurate fluid status assessment for this mechanistic study. Current home monitoring devices may have substantial limitations using proxies such as weight or pressure. New understanding of diuretic therapy could enhance treatment outcomes, with BVA providing evidence of effectiveness and utility for researchers in this field.



“These studies represent a paradigm shift in how we manage heart failure patients,” says John L. Jefferies, MD, MPH, MBA, Daxor’s Chief Medical Officer. “For years, we’ve relied on pressure measurements as a proxy for fluid status, but the Duke study reveals this approach may be inadequate. Combined with Yale’s breakthrough research on diuretics, it is becoming clear that direct blood volume measurement provides the missing piece we have needed. BVA gives us precise, actionable data about a patient’s fluid status, allowing us to optimize therapy in ways we simply could not before.”

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms.

