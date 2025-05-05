Datavant and Boehringer Ingelheim Expand Partnership to Fuel Scalable Real-World Evidence Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalResearch--Datavant, the leading health data platform company, today announced an expanded collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to support the pharmaceutical company’s growing real-world evidence (RWE) initiatives. Through this partnership, Boehringer Ingelheim will leverage Datavant’s privacy-preserving tokenization and data connectivity technologies to enhance clinical development and launch strategies across 75 additional clinical trials and multiple new molecular entities (NMEs).

This collaboration underscores the critical role of secure, connected data in driving more comprehensive insights into the patient journey. By leveraging Datavant Connect powered by AWS Clean Rooms, Boehringer Ingelheim will be able to efficiently explore and assess third-party data sources without moving or sharing underlying data—streamlining data discovery, transformation, and linkage within its own secure research environment.

Arnaub Chatterjee, GM and President, Life Sciences, Ecosystem and Public Sector at Datavant, highlighted the transformative impact of the collaboration, "We are honored to support Boehringer Ingelheim in revolutionizing patient care through a pioneering data strategy. By enabling secure and efficient data linkage at scale, Boehringer Ingelheim is setting a new benchmark for medical research. This partnership exemplifies how technology can reshape healthcare and improve patient outcomes."

By implementing Datavant’s technology across a broad portfolio of trials and launches, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to accelerate the integration of real-world data into drug development, enabling more precise insights into treatment effectiveness, economic impact, and long-term health outcomes.

Paul Petraro, Executive Director and Head of the Real World Evidence Analytics Center of Excellence at Boehringer Ingelheim, emphasized the significance of this initiative. "Our investment in real-world data underscores Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to using cutting-edge technologies to advance medical research. By expanding this approach across more trials and commercial launches, we are positioned to drive more personalized and cost-effective treatments, ultimately transforming patient care," said Petraro.

To ensure seamless integration with Boehringer Ingelheim’s existing research infrastructure, teams will implement tokenization in a phased rollout. The collaboration aims to establish a robust framework to guide future studies and demonstrate the value to industry peers seeking to adopt a real-world evidence strategy based in cloud-first tokenization and data discovery.

About Datavant

Datavant is a health data platform company. We make the world’s health data secure, accessible, and actionable. Datavant drives data connectivity into action by offering a proprietary platform and network that deliver critical solutions across the healthcare ecosystem. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 75% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 300+ real-world data partners. To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Discover more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us.

Media Contact

Lynn Shepherd, Head of Corporate Communications, Datavant

lynn.shepherd@datavant.com