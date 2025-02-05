Dante Genomics Expands into Dante Omics AI: Pioneering the Future of Precision Healthcare

Building on years of innovation—from the Dante Labs Genome to the Avanti Platform—Dante Omics AI introduces fully integrated solutions designed for diagnostics, biopharma and longevity.









NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Dante Genomics, a global leader in AI-driven genomic analysis, has expanded into Dante Omics AI to reflect its evolution into a multiomics platform. By integrating genomics, RNA, proteomics, and spatial transcriptomics under one advanced AI framework, Dante Omics AI offers a comprehensive view of human biology, accelerating breakthroughs for clinics, doctors, researchers and biopharma.

The expansion into multiomics started in 2023, pushed by requests by users and customers. The Dante Omics AI team has developed proprietary tools to enhance the benefits of multiomics and integrate different omics data into advanced insights.

“Our users asked us to leverage multiomics and transcend traditional genomics,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Omics AI. “By unifying multiomics data and generative AI, we can deliver deeper insights, enhance diagnostics, and personalize patient care at an unprecedented scale.”

Revolutionizing Healthcare Through Multiomics

By delivering a multidimensional view of health, the platform enables precise, data-driven decision-making and more personalized patient care.

Key Features of the Dante Omics AI Platform

Comprehensive Data Integration

Converges genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics for a holistic understanding of health. AI-Powered Insights

Leverages generative AI for predictive modeling, faster data synthesis, and hypothesis generation. Advanced Analytics

Employs machine learning to enhance diagnostic accuracy, drive drug discovery, and advance therapeutic development. Clinician-Centric Approach

Offers transparent AI tools that enable precision medicine and informed decision-making.

The platform is currently live and will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks, reaching a wider audience of healthcare providers, researchers, and pharmaceutical innovators. With this expanded reach, Dante Omics AI reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of precision medicine and accelerating the pace of scientific breakthroughs.

About Dante Omics AI

Dante Omics AI merges multiomics data with advanced artificial intelligence to drive innovation in precision medicine. The company leverages its proprietary Dante Platform to provide superior results to clinicians, researchers and individuals. The company continues to pioneer cutting-edge technologies that deepen our understanding of human biology and empower transformative healthcare solutions worldwide.

