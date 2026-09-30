CytoSorbents Announces New Data Presentations at Upcoming International Conferences in Cardiac Surgery and Critical Care

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification, announces upcoming data presentations using CytoSorb® in open heart surgery at the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain from October 7-10, 2026 and in critical care at the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) Annual Congress in Lisbon, Portugal from October 10-14, 2026.

Upcoming International EACTS and ESICM Conferences Highlight CytoSorb Use in Cardiac Surgery and Critical Care

EACTS 2026 is the world's largest cardiothoracic surgery conference, focusing on advancements, innovations, and surgical techniques for heart and lung conditions. The following data presentations highlight the use of CytoSorb in cardiac surgery:

Thursday, October 8, 2026:

Intraoperative Hemoadsorption to Reduce Bleeding in Isolated CABG under Dual P2Y 12 Inhibitor and DOAC Therapy



Prof. Michael Schmoeckel (Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU), Munich, Germany)

Hemoadsorption for Postoperative Vasoplegia: Real-World Data from the International Prospective COSMOS ( C yt OS orb® Treat M ent O f Critically Ill Patient S ) Registry.



Prof. Federico Papallardo (San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy)

Hemoadsorption to Reduce Hyperinflammation during VA-ECMO: Results from the International Prospective COSMOS Registry.



Prof. Federico Papallardo (San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy)

Friday, October 9, 2026:

Improved short– and long–term outcomes in 'high–risk' heart transplant patients with adjunctive intraoperative hemoadsorption treatment – A single centre's decade of experience



Prof. Endre Nemeth (Heart and Vascular Centre, Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary)

ESICM LIVES 2026 is one of the leading international critical care conferences highlighting the latest research, guidelines, and treatments in intensive care medicine. Data from the COSMOS Registry will be presented by Prof. Ricard Ferrer (Vall d'Hebron Hospital, Barcelona, Spain).

Monday, October 12, 2026

Liver Support with Hemoadsorption: Initial Report from the International, Prospective COSMOS Registry

Hemoadsorption to Treat Hyperinflammation During VV-ECMO: Preliminary Report from the International COSMOS Registry.

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Hemoadsorption for Postoperative Vasoplegia: An Analysis from the International, Prospective COSMOS Registry.

CytoSorb hemoadsorption as an adjunctive treatment in sepsis and septic shock: Insights from the first 200 patients included in the international, prospective COSMOS Registry.

Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents, stated, "We are pleased to see such a broad body of clinical data on CytoSorb accepted for presentation at two of the world's leading cardiac surgery and critical care conferences. These presentations span important areas of unmet medical need across cardiac surgery - including the removal of blood thinners, heart transplantation, heart failure, and shock following open heart surgery - as well as critical care applications such as acute liver disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and septic shock. The latter is particularly timely as Sepsis Awareness Month draws to a close and reinforces the continued need for more powerful approaches like CytoSorb to help manage the life-threatening hyperinflammation and organ dysfunction associated with this devastating condition."

Dr. Chan concluded, "We remain deeply committed to supporting high-quality clinical research and expanding the evidence base for CytoSorb across a wide range of deadly conditions. A cornerstone of this effort is our international, prospective, multicenter COSMOS Registry, which is designed to systematically capture real-world clinical experience with CytoSorb across a broad spectrum of critically ill patients. By generating data on how CytoSorb is being used in everyday clinical practice - including patient selection, timing and duration of therapy, safety, and clinical outcomes - COSMOS is providing important insights that complement controlled clinical studies, help clinicians further refine and optimize CytoSorb therapy, and help to further establish the role of CytoSorb in the management of complex cardiac surgery and critical care patients worldwide. We are excited to see this growing body of evidence being shared with the international medical community."

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery through blood purification. CytoSorbents' proprietary blood purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Cartridges filled with these beads can be used with standard blood pumps already in the hospital (e.g. dialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy or CRRT, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO, and heart-lung machines), where blood is repeatedly recirculated outside the body, through our cartridges where toxic substances are removed, and then back into the body. CytoSorbents' technologies are used in a number of broad applications. Specifically, two important applications are 1) the removal of blood thinners during and after cardiothoracic surgery to reduce the risk of severe bleeding, and 2) the removal of inflammatory agents and toxins in common critical illnesses that can lead to massive inflammation, organ failure and patient death. The breadth of these critical illnesses includes, for example, sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury, liver failure, cytokine release syndrome, and pancreatitis as well as the removal of liver toxins that accumulate in acute liver dysfunction or failure, and the removal of myoglobin in severe rhabdomyolysis that can otherwise lead to renal failure. In these diseases, the risk of death can be extremely high, and there are few, if any, effective treatments.

CytoSorbents' lead product, CytoSorb®, is approved in the European Union and distributed in over 70 countries worldwide, with more than 300,000 devices used cumulatively to date. CytoSorb was originally launched in the European Union under CE mark as the first cytokine adsorber. Additional CE mark extensions were granted for bilirubin and myoglobin removal in clinical conditions such as liver disease and trauma, respectively, and for ticagrelor and rivaroxaban removal in cardiothoracic surgery procedures. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in adult critically ill COVID-19 patients with impending or confirmed respiratory failure. CytoSorb is not yet approved or cleared in the United States.

In the U.S. and Canada, CytoSorbents is developing the DrugSorb™-ATR antithrombotic removal system, an investigational device based on an equivalent polymer technology to CytoSorb, to reduce the severity of perioperative bleeding in high-risk surgery due to blood thinning drugs. It has received two FDA Breakthrough Device Designations : one for the removal of ticagrelor and another for the removal of the direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) apixaban and rivaroxaban in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during urgent cardiothoracic surgery. The Company is actively pursuing regulatory approval of DrugSorb-ATR with the U.S. FDA and will pursue regulatory approval with Health Canada with better visibility from the FDA. DrugSorb-ATR is not yet granted or approved in either the U.S. or Canada.

The Company has numerous marketed products and products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and registered trademarks, and multiple patent applications pending, including ECOS-300CY®, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ®, K+ontrol™, DrugSorb™, ContrastSorb, PuriFi®, HotSwap®, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.cytosorbents.com/ or follow us on Facebook and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, future targets and outlooks for our business, representations and contentions, and the outcome of our regulatory submissions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, our restructuring of our direct sales team and strategy in Germany, ability to successfully obtain U.S. FDA and Health Canada marketing authorization or approval, our ability to reduce costs, optimize operations, and achieve cash-flow break-even in the second half of 2026, our ability to appropriately finance the Company, and the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in maintaining its listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

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U.S. Company Contact:



Peter J. Mariani, Chief Financial Officer



305 College Road East



Princeton, NJ 08540



ir@cytosorbents.com

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