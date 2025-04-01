Cytonics Announces that Last Patient Completes Last Visit in First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trial for CYT-108 as a Treatment for Osteoarthritis

- Topline results expected by end of Q2 2025 –

- Phase 1 enrolled 22 patients to examine the safety profile in patients suffering from primary osteoarthritis of the knee -

- CYT-108 is a recombinant protease inhibitor therapy with potential disease-modifying effects -

JUPITER, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytonics, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for osteoarthritis, today announced that the last patient has completed their last visit in the Company’s first-in-human clinical trial of CYT-108, a novel recombinant protein variant of an endogenous, broad-spectrum protease inhibitor, delivered twice (90 days apart) via intra-articular injection into arthritic knees.

“We are deeply grateful to the patients, physicians, and research staff who made this study possible,” said Joey Bose, President and CEO of Cytonics. “Reaching the last patient visit in our first-in-human trial of CYT-108 is a major milestone—not only for our company, but for the broader osteoarthritis community. Their participation brings us one step closer to validating a therapy that, if successful, may finally address the root molecular cause of OA. With Phase 1 now complete, our team is focused on cleaning and locking the database, and preparing for submission of our IND to the FDA later this year.”

“This is an exciting moment for Cytonics,” added Dr. Gaetano Scuderi, Founder and Chief Medical Officer. “Over the past 30 years, the search for a disease-modifying OA therapy has been marked by failure. CYT-108 represents a novel approach—engineered for multi-targeted inhibition of the proteases responsible for cartilage degradation. We believe this dual specificity and broad-spectrum activity sets CYT-108 apart from historical attempts, and may offer a meaningful step forward in how osteoarthritis is treated. We look forward to sharing our findings as we progress toward Phase 2 clinical trials.”

About CYT-108

CYT-108 is a recombinant variant of the endogenous alpha-2-macroglobulin (A2M) blood serum protein. The “bait” region of the protein, which serves as a substrate for proteases, was engineered to increase its affinity for specific proteases that are known to play a significant role in the molecular pathogenesis of osteoarthritis. The combination of both highly specific and broad-spectrum protease inhibition activity of CYT-108 differentiates this novel biologic from other attempts to develop small molecule inhibitors that target a single proteases, positioning CYT-108 as an ideal disease-modifying candidate for osteoarthritis. The development of CYT-108 is predicated on the success of Cytonics’ first-generation therapy, the Autologous Protease Inhibitor Concentrate (APIC) system, which is a 510(k) medical device that selectively enriches autologous A2M for intra-articular injection into joints containing articular cartilage (knee, shoulder, spine, hip, etc.). The clinical and commercial success of APIC uniquely de-risks the development of CYT-108 because it is already understood that high concentrations of A2M can be introduced into arthritic joints without significant side effects, and the treatment has achieved clinical and commercial success since it was first cleared by the FDA as a 510(k) device and sold in 2015.

About Cytonics Corp.

Cytonics, founded in 2006, is a private research and development company focused on developing molecular diagnostics and therapeutics for chronic musculoskeletal diseases such as osteoarthritis. The company’s flagship product was a diagnostic test (the Fibronectin-Aggrecan Complex Test, FACT) which helps identify the source of joint pain and assists physicians in determining the most appropriate course of treatment. Cytonics then developed the Autologous Platelet-Integrated Concentrate (APIC) system which concentrates a therapeutic blood protein, A2M, from patients’ own blood and injects the A2M-rich concentrate into damaged joints. APIC has been used to treat over 8,000 patients nationwide, saving thousands of patients from invasive joint replacement surgeries. The company has raised over $25M in private funding and was awarded $1.8M in grants from the NIH to pursue their innovative research. The company is currently pursuing Phase 1 clinical studies for their lead drug candidate, CYT-108, a recombinant variant of the endogenous alpha-2-macroglobuling protease inhibitor. If approved, CYT-108 may be the first and only disease-modifying therapy for osteoarthritis.

