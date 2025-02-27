SUBSCRIBE
CytomX Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

February 27, 2025 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologic therapeutics, today announced that it will report full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 6, 2025, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Participants may access the live webcast of the conference call from the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at https://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations. Participants may register for the conference call here and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY® therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engagers, and immune modulators such as cytokines. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes CX-2051, CX-904 and CX-801. CX-2051 is a masked, conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) and armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload. CX-2051 has potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, including CRC, and was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen, now part of AbbVie. CX-904 is a masked, conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells. CX-904 is partnered with Amgen in a global co-development alliance. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Company Contact:
Chris Ogden
SVP, Chief Financial Officer
cogden@cytomx.com

Investor Contact:
Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)
Stephanie Ascher
stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:
Redhouse Communications
Teri Dahlman
teri@redhousecomms.com

