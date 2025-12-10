CytoAgents to Present New CTO1681 Data at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2025

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CART--CytoAgents, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CTO1681, a novel, steroid-sparing inhibitor of prostaglandin-mediated inflammation announced today that data from two of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application enabling studies will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncolgy (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2025, taking place December 10-12, 2025 in London, United Kingdom.

CTO1681 is an orally administered immune modulator that targets inflammation in the tumor microenvironment and mitigates cell therapy induced toxicities frequently seen in lymphoma patients receiving CAR T-Cell Therapy. CytoAgents is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating CTO1681 in lymphoma patients receiving CAR T-Cell Therapy at risk for inflammatory driven toxicities.

At ESMO, the company will present data from two non-clinical studies demonstrating that CTO1681 attenuates key cytokines known to drive Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) without compromising the CAR T-Cell mediated tumor killing in vitro and in vivo. These studies demonstrate that CTO1681 does not interfere with CD19 CAR T-Cell expansion and anti-tumor activity in vivo while reducing the inflammatory cytokines associated with CRS and ICANS.

“These data suggest CTO1681 could enable safer CAR T-Cell Therapy administration, support outpatient treatment paradigms and broaden patient access without compromising anti-tumor efficacy,” said Teresa Whalen, Chief Executive Officer at CytoAgents. “We look forward to sharing these data at ESMO and to continuing our advancement of CTO1681.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: CTO1681 Does Not Interfere with CAR T-Cell Anti-Tumor Efficacy In Vivo

Presenter: Michael Howell, PhD, Founder and President Mountaineer Biosciences, San Diego, CA, USA

Final Poster Number (FPN): 109P

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 5:15 PM – 6:30 PM GMT

Location: Queen Elizabeth II Centre – Churchill Room



Title: CTO1681 Attenuates CRS-Driving Cytokines Without Compromising CAR T-Cell-Mediated Tumor Killing In Vitro

Presenter: Michael Howell, PhD, Founder and President Mountaineer Biosciences, San Diego, CA, USA

Final Poster Number (FPN): 113P

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 5:15 PM – 6:30 PM GMT

Location: Queen Elizabeth II Centre – Churchill Room

About CytoAgents

CytoAgents, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company developing CTO1681, an oral, steroid sparing immunomodulator for multiple indications driven by cytokine inducing inflammation. By effectively reducing the inflammation in the tumor microenvironment and preventing life-threatening toxicities caused by overwhelming inflammation, CytoAgents is working to enable safer, widescale adoption of these breakthrough therapies. CTO1681 is currently in Phase 1b/2a for oncology patients receiving CAR T-Cell Therapy with plans to expand into additional therapeutic categories including asthma, COPD, and atopic dermatitis.

www.cytoagents.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, changes in governmental regulations and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. CytoAgents does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. CytoAgents will not be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

