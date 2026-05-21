CytoAgents Expands Scientific Advisory Board Appointing Dr. Michael Wechsler and Dr. Johann Gudjonsson to Guide Pipeline Expansion

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CytoAgents--CytoAgents, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of immunologic research, today announced the addition of two distinguished scientists to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB): Dr. Michael Wechsler, and Dr. Johann Gudjonsson. These appointments underscore CytoAgents’ commitment to building world-class scientific expertise as it advances novel therapeutic programs.

Michael Wechsler, MD, MMSc

Dr. Wechsler is a recognized global leader in respiratory and immunologic diseases and currently serves as the Director of the NJH Cohen Family Asthma Institute at National Jewish Health in Denver. His extensive experience in pulmonology, eosinophilic disorders, and translational medicine has played a significant role in the advancement of novel therapies for asthma. With deep clinical acumen and broad industry insight, Dr. Wechsler brings to CytoAgents a distinguished perspective spanning both academic medicine and therapeutic development.

Johann Gudjonsson, MD, PhD

Dr. Gudjonsson is an internationally renowned expert in skin immunology and autoimmune disease. He holds the Arthur C. Curtis Professorship in Skin Immunology and serves as Professor of Dermatology and Rheumatology at the University of Michigan. His research focuses on the genetic and immunologic drivers of inflammatory diseases, including dermatologic disorders, and has been instrumental in advancing the field of precision medicine. Dr. Gudjonsson’s translational work bridges fundamental immunologic discovery with clinical application, making him an exceptional addition to the CytoAgents SAB.

“Dr. Wechsler and Dr. Gudjonsson’s leadership and clinical insights will help guide our pipeline and accelerate our mission,” said Michael Howell, PhD, Chief Science Officer of CytoAgents. “Their combined expertise in immunology, translational medicine, and precision therapeutics will be invaluable to our Scientific Advisory Board as we work to develop transformative treatments for patients with serious immune-mediated diseases.”

CytoAgents’ lead program, CTO1681, is a novel, steroid-sparing orally administered therapy designed to modulate pathogenic immune activation in chronic inflammation. Unlike single-cytokine biologics, CTO1681 targets upstream cellular activation pathways, offering the potential for broader and earlier disease control across indications including pulmonary disease, respiratory and dermatologic conditions, as well the tumor microenvironment (TME).

About CytoAgents

CytoAgents, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CTO1681, an oral, steroid-sparing immunomodulator designed to rebalance the immune system by reducing cytokine-driven inflammation while preserving normal immune function. CytoAgents is advancing CTO1681 across multiple inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases where dysregulated cytokine signaling plays a central role. The company’s development focus includes reduction of inflammation in the tumor microenvironment, reduction of toxicities associated with cell therapy, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), asthma, atopic dermatitis (AD), and other chronic inflammatory conditions with significant unmet medical need, by targeting key inflammatory pathways without broadly suppressing immunity, CytoAgents aims to provide a safer, more effective therapeutic approach for patients suffering from severe inflammatory diseases.

www.cytoagents.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, changes in governmental regulations and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. CytoAgents does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. CytoAgents will not be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

Media Contact:

Rachel Ford Hutman for CytoAgents

301-801-5540

rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com