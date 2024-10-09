Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Present New Clinical Data From Phase 2 Study of Oral Fadraciclib at the 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Initial safety and efficacy data from fadraciclib monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors preselected for CDKN2A and/or CDKN2B abnormalities

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines, today announced that initial safety and efficacy data from twelve patients with advanced solid tumors enrolled in the Phase 2 part of the 065-101 clinical study of fadraciclib as a single agent will be presented as a poster at the 2024 AACR-NCI-EORTC 36th Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (“Triple Meeting”), to be held in Barcelona, Spain (October 23-25, 2024). The patients were enrolled in the biomarker-enriched, Cohort 8 of the proof of concept study and were preselected for CDKN2A and/or CDKN2B abnormalities.

Details of the presentation are listed below:

Title: Fadraciclib, an oral CDK2/9 inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma with CDKN2A and/or CDKN2B genetic alterations Abstract Number: 59 Session: Molecular Targeted Agents Date/Time: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

