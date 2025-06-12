Cybin to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Conference

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (Cboe CA:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options, is pleased to announce that Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Conference, taking place June 16-17, 2025.

Mr. Drysdale’s fireside chat will be available on demand beginning on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the event, please click here to access the webcast. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website on the Events & Presentations page.

About Cybin

Cybin is a late-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

Cybin is working to change the mental health treatment landscape through the introduction of intermittent treatments that provide long lasting results. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocin analog, in Phase 3 studies for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated N, N-dimethyltryptamine molecule in a Phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. The Company also has a research pipeline of investigational, 5-HT-receptor focused compounds.

Founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit www.cybin.com or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:

Gabriel Fahel

Chief Legal Officer

Cybin Inc.

1-866-292-4601

irteam@cybin.com – or – media@cybin.com