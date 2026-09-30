CVRx Announces Late-Breaking Data and New Clinical Evidence on Barostim at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX), a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, announced today the schedule of scientific presentations featuring Barostim at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2026. The meeting will be held Oct. 9-12, 2026, in Phoenix.

Barostim will be featured across eight events at HFSA, including late-breaking clinical data, a rapid-fire session, posters and podium sessions. BENEFIT-HF, the landmark clinical trial initiated earlier this year evaluating Barostim in an expanded population, will also be included in the clinical trial ePoster hub.

New REBALANCE Registry and Real-World HFmrEF Evidence

In a late-breaking session, Dr. Dmitry Yaranov will present new analyses from the REBALANCE Registry, the largest real-world study of Barostim-treated patients to date, evaluating the safety and benefits of Barostim in commercial use.

In a separate rapid-fire session, Dr. Javed Butler will present Baroreflex Activation Therapy in HFmrEF: First Real-World Evidence of Reduced Hospitalization Burden.

In addition to the REBALANCE and HFmrEF presentations, Barostim will be featured in numerous scientific sessions and activities throughout the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2026.

Barostim on the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2026 Agenda



Friday, Oct. 9:

Devices in Heart Failure Meeting, Discussion Forum – Making a Choice CCM or Barostim (Dr. Elizabeth Volz and Dr. Omar Cantu Martinez)

Devices in Heart Failure Meeting, Trial Tinder: Choose my Trial! – BENEFIT-HF (Dr. Farooq Sheikh)

ePoster, Barostim Enabled Neurohormonal Intervention for Improving Treatment of Heart Failure (BENEFIT-HF) (Dr. William Abraham)





Saturday, Oct. 10:

Poster, Interaction Testing Between Barostim Neo Device and Assure Wearable Cardiac Defibrillator (Dr. Rhea Verma)





Sunday, Oct. 11:

Sunday Plenary Session, The REBALANCE Registry: Real World Outcomes Following Baroreflex Activation Therapy (Dr. Dmitry Yaranov)

Rapid Fire Session 2, Baroreflex Activation Therapy in HFmrEF: First Real-World Evidence of Reduced Hospitalization Burden (Dr. Javed Butler)

Poster, Optimizing Management of Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Using Baroreflex Activation Therapy: A Path to Diuretic Independence (Dr. Shreya Srivastava)





Monday, Oct. 12:

Game of Thrones House of Devices: Restoring the Realm’s Failing Hearts, House Lannister: Barostim Takes Up Arms (Dr. Sarah Chuzi)





CVRx Sponsored Programs

CVRx will host two symposia sharing insights on Barostim’s role in the heart failure care continuum and its integration into clinical practice.

On Friday, Oct. 9 from 7:00–8:30 a.m., Device-Based Neurohormonal Intervention: The Role of Barostim in Heart Failure Care will explore the clinical evidence supporting Barostim, patient selection, integration into guideline-directed care and practical considerations for implementation.

On Sunday, Oct. 11 from 1:00–2:00 p.m., Successful Barostim Program Development: A Critical Component of the Heart Failure Care Continuum will address multidisciplinary collaboration, patient identification, referral pathways, workflow integration and best practices for developing and sustaining a successful Barostim program.

“We are excited by the scientific interest in Barostim at this year’s HFSA conference, with four separate data sets, five podium discussions and two symposia focused on practical elements for incorporating Barostim into clinical practice,” said Kevin Hykes, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVRx. “The data being presented provide important new scientific insights about Barostim across patient populations, clinical outcomes and real-world practice, contributing to a broader understanding of its role in the heart failure continuum.”



About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure.

Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark approval for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0501

ir@cvrx.com

Media Contact:

Emily Meyers

CVRx, Inc.

763-416-2853

emeyers@cvrx.com