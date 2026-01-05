Curogen Awarded KDDF Research Grant, Attends the 2026 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curogen Technology Co., Ltd. (”Curogen”), a South Korea-based biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for autoimmune diseases, announced that it received its fifth national grant from Korea Drug Development Fund (KDDF) under the category of “Establishment of New Drug R&D Ecosystem”. The KDDF-supported project is designed to strengthen Korea’s pharmaceutical capabilities by fostering a comprehensive and collaborative ecosystem for novel drug research and development. Curogen is advancing two novel assets toward IND submission by the end of 2026, including an oral therapy for inflammatory bowel disease and a multispecific biologic for hidradenitis suppurativa, addressing areas of significant unmet medical need.

Curogen also announced that it will attend the 2026 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, which annually convenes leading biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical technology companies, along with investors and policymakers, to discuss emerging trends shaping the future of healthcare. “The JP Morgan Healthcare Conference provides a valuable opportunity to connect with the global healthcare community and share Curogen’s vision for innovation,” said Chang-Woo Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Curogen. “Curogen is evolving into a global biotechnology company, supported by a strong global Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board, while continuing to expand our R&D capabilities and investor footprint.”

About Curogen Technology Co., Ltd.

Curogen is a biotechnology company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases. Its pipeline includes innovative small molecules and multi-specific TRAP proteins targeting conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, hidradenitis suppurativa, and other autoimmune diseases with high unmet need. Additional information about Curogen can be found on their corporate website at https://www.curogentech.com/.

