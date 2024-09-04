Curis to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in September

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will participate at the following conferences:

The H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 9 – 11, 2024. Presentation details are as follows:

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Time: 1:00 pm ET

H.C. Wainwright webcast

The 2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference being held September 17 – 19, 2024. Presentation details are as follows:

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Time: 3:05 pm ET

Cantor webcast

Webcasts will be also available on the Curis website at www.curis.com in the ‘Investors’ section.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study (CA-4948-101) in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study (CA-4948-102) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS) with either a FLT3 mutation or a splicing factor mutation (U2AF1 or SF3B2), and as a frontline combination therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax in patents with AML (CA-4948-104). Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis’s website at www.curis.com.

