CureDuchenne Appoints Brenda Wong, MD, as Chief Medical Advisor to Advance Research and Improve Care for Individuals with Duchenne and Becker Muscular Dystrophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit committed to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, proudly announces the appointment of Brenda Wong, MD, as its new Chief Medical Advisor, effective January 5, 2026. A nationally recognized authority in neuromuscular medicine and clinical research, Dr. Wong has devoted her career to compassionate, patient-centered care for those living with Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy.

With more than 20 years of experience in pediatrics and 25 years in pediatric neurology, Dr. Wong directed the Comprehensive Neuromuscular Center at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for 19 years before relocating to Massachusetts in 2018 to become founding Director of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Center at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center and Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. Dr. Wong is a leading neuromuscular expert, pioneering comprehensive, interdisciplinary care and shaping a model that not only focuses on improving clinical outcomes but also empowers families through education, advocacy, and support.

As Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Wong will play a pivotal role in shaping CureDuchenne's clinical strategies, ensuring that the organization's programs and partnerships continue to meet the highest standards of excellence in patient-centered care and therapeutic innovation. Dr. Wong will empower and support families impacted by Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy, while serving as a key advisor and collaborator across the medical and research landscape. She will also work closely with pharmaceutical and biotech partners to offer strategic insight and expert guidance on clinical trial design, ensuring studies are both scientifically sound and patient-centered. Dr. Wong will help drive the development and dissemination of improved standards of care and ensure that the organization meets the evolving needs of the global Duchenne community.

"Welcoming Dr. Wong to CureDuchenne is both an honor and a pivotal moment for our organization. She is not only a world-class clinician and researcher, but a visionary leader who has shaped the landscape of Duchenne care and innovation," said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. "Her heartfelt commitment to families, fearless leadership, and tireless dedication to advancing care perfectly align with the heart and purpose of CureDuchenne. With her guidance, we are even more empowered to drive breakthroughs, elevate standards of care, and bring hope to every family affected by Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy."

"I am very excited to join CureDuchenne for the next chapter of my advocacy, advancing clinical care and research for our Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy community," said Dr. Wong. "I look forward to helping accelerate the development and accessibility of transformative therapies, while supporting families and individuals through every stage of their journey."

Dr. Wong will share her expertise at the upcoming CureDuchenne 2025 FUTURES National Conference in San Antonio on May 22-25, 2025. She will lead key sessions focused on navigating medical care in the evolving landscape of Duchenne and Becker therapies and clinical trials, addressing the unique needs of women living with dystrophinopathy, and managing care in the context of everyday challenges faced by individuals and families affected by these conditions. The conference is accessible both in person and virtually.

About CureDuchenne



Twenty years ago, CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. CureDuchenne's innovative venture philanthropy model has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including 19 projects that advanced to human clinical trials and multiple projects to overcome the limitations of exon-skipping and gene therapy. In addition, CureDuchenne contributed early funding to the first FDA-approved Duchenne drug, pioneered the first and only Duchenne physical and occupational therapist certification program and created an innovative data-integrated biobank, accelerating research toward a cure. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit cureduchenne.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cureduchenne-appoints-brenda-wong-md-as-chief-medical-advisor-to-advance-research-and-improve-care-for-individuals-with-duchenne-and-becker-muscular-dystrophy-302462321.html

SOURCE CureDuchenne