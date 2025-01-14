Curebound Closes 2024 by Awarding 17 New Cancer Research Grants, Bringing Total Annual Funding to $8.25M

Philanthropic organization has awarded $43 million in cancer research to date, awarding 142 study grants with one vision: cures in our lifetime.

Curebound’s Scientific Advisory Board selected 17 research teams studying 15 different types of cancer to be awarded nine Discovery Grants and eight Targeted Grants in December.

Curebound Targeted Grants award $500,000 to research projects that are closer to clinical stages. Interdisciplinary collaboration is required to qualify and ensure the project is geared toward translational application. A list of December 2024 Targeted Grant recipients can be found here.

Curebound Discovery Grants are one-time seed grants of up to $250,000 for high-risk/high-reward studies that requires interinstitutional collaboration. A list of December 2024 Discovery Grant recipients can be found here.

“These 17 grants provide funding for incredibly diverse, innovative, and promising cancer research, and would not be possible without our donors – the driving force behind our accomplishments this year,” says Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger. “Curebound is charging into the new year with incredible energy and resolve to build on the momentum of 2024 and get us closer to a world without cancer.”

Anna Khachatrian Kulidjian, MD, part of the scientific team awarded a Curebound Discovery Grant for its metastatic prostate cancer research says that Curebound is instrumental in helping advance cancer research into cures. “Passionate people working together can make cures possible, and cures are miracles. We are here to make miracles,” she says.

Curebound also awarded four Catalyst Grants and four Equity Grants of $250,000 each in 2024.

To apply for Curebound funding, visit www.curebound.org/what-we-do, or to learn more about becoming a donor, visit www.curebound.org/get-involved.

About Curebound

Curebound is a philanthropic organization that fundraises and invests in cancer research with the power to save lives. Through collaborative grants, corporate partnerships, and strategic investments, Curebound’s aim is to significantly accelerate better prevention, detection, and treatments for cancer. Headquartered in the major U.S. biotech hub of San Diego, amid 3,000+ life sciences companies, leading health systems, and world-class research institutions, Curebound partners with these organizations to forge interdisciplinary collaboration, foster knowledge sharing, and fund pioneering cancer research. So far, Curebound has awarded $43 million in cancer research, awarding 142 study grants for 23 types of pediatric and adult cancers with one vision: cures in our lifetime. Join us - www.curebound.org.

