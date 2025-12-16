Culture Biosciences Announces Close of Series C Round to Accelerate Commercial Growth of Stratyx 250 and Console Platform

New funding accelerates the expansion of the Stratyx™ platform, advancing automated, cloud-connected bioprocessing and AI-driven software capabilities

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South San Francisco, CA — December 16, 2025 — Culture Biosciences (“Culture”), a leader in cloud-based biomanufacturing, today announced the successful close of its Series C fundraising round led by existing investors including Northpond Ventures, Synthesis Capital, S32, and Cultivian Sandbox, reflecting strong conviction among current shareholders in Culture’s trajectory and long-term strategy.

The Series C financing will accelerate the commercial expansion of Culture’s next-generation hardware product, the Stratyx 250, as well as fuel continued development of the company’s AI-powered Console software ecosystem. The Stratyx 250 system is engineered to provide scalable, automated, and digitally connected bioprocess capacity designed for modern biologics, cell therapy, and advanced bioprocess development needs.

In parallel, Culture will expand the AI-enabled capabilities of its Console software platform, including advanced data integration, predictive modeling, and automated analysis tools intended to streamline development cycles and enhance process decision-making for customers. This follows Culture’s previous announcements regarding collaborations with both Google Cloud and Cytiva’s Scaler Tool.

“This round reflects the confidence our existing investors have in Culture’s technology and long-term roadmap,” said Chris Williams, CEO of Culture Biosciences. “With the Stratyx 250 platform, we’re delivering the next major leap in automated bioprocessing infrastructure. This new capital allows us to scale production, advance our Console software ecosystem, and continue helping customers bring therapies to market faster.”

“We believe Culture is setting a new standard for digitally integrated bioprocessing,” said Andrew Lee, Managing Director at Northpond Ventures. “The Stratyx 250 system and Culture’s expanding software capabilities represent transformative tools for the future of biomanufacturing and AI, and we are excited to continue supporting the team as they bring these capabilities to customers globally.”

“Biopharma and synthetic biology companies increasingly need infrastructure that can unify high-throughput experimentation with intelligent, data-driven process design,” said Shivani Oberoi, Principal at Synthesis Capital. “Culture’s core technology remains exceptionally well aligned with those needs, and we are pleased to continue backing the company as it scales and accelerates the next phase of its commercial expansion.”

About Culture Biosciences

Culture is on a mission to revolutionize bioprocess development with a powerful combination of hardware and cloud-native software—that makes data accessible, contextualized, and actionable—unlocking the full potential of end-to-end bioprocessing capabilities.

www.culturebiosciences.com

CONTACT: Media Contact: For Culture Biosciences Brian Quast, Marketing Director brian.quast@culturebiosciences.com