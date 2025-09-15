SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

September 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; “Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinantherapeutics.com/events.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients. Cullinan has strategically built a diversified portfolio of clinical-stage assets that inhibit key drivers of disease or harness the immune system to eliminate diseased cells in both autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan’s portfolio encompasses a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be best and/or first in class. Anchored in a deep understanding of oncology, immunology, and translational medicine, we create differentiated ideas, identify the most appropriate targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across a wide variety of autoimmune and cancer indications. We push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to differentiated therapeutic, applying rigorous go/no go criteria at each stage of development to fast-track only the most promising molecules to the clinic and, ultimately, commercialization. With deep scientific expertise, our teams exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Nick Smith
+1 401.241.3516
nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinantx.com


Massachusetts Events
Cullinan Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes remarks at an event announcing the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Commission, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
Government
Second MAHA Report Emphasizes Chronic Disease, Tilts at Vaccine Reform
September 9, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Robert F Kennedy Jr speaking in front of the Senate finance committee
Government
Senate Hearing Devolves Into Theater as Kennedy Accused of Breaking Vaccine Promises
September 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Hand holding a puzzle piece shaped like a brain, sunlight shining through in a forest setting.
ALS
New Wave of ALS Therapies Signals Renaissance After Incremental Regression
September 2, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Labor market
Massachusetts R&D, Biomanufacturing Jobs Fell in ’24: Report
August 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel