Press Releases

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; “Cullinan”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies in autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinantherapeutics.com/events.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan pursues promising therapeutic targets while leveraging core expertise in T cell engagers, which are established in oncology and are now advancing into autoimmune diseases. With a clinical-stage pipeline built on a rigorous scientific approach and purposeful innovation, Cullinan is advancing its mission to deliver new standards of care for patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow Cullinan on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Investors
Nick Smith
+1 401.241.3516
nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinantx.com


Massachusetts Events
Cullinan Therapeutics
