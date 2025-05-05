Cue Biopharma to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference

BOSTON, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells for the treatment of autoimmune disease and cancer, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference being held in New York, May 7-8, 2025.

During the fireside chat, Cue Biopharma will discuss progress on its programs from the Immuno-STAT™ platform including the CUE-100 series, CUE-401, and CUE-501, which was recently partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim for T cell mediated targeted depletion of specific B cells to address autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT – 11:25 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Daniel Passeri, Chief Executive Officer

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp64/cue/1531757

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the News and Publications section of the Company’s website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.



About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in immunology and protein engineering as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

