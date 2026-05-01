Cue Biopharma Names Shao-Lee Lin M.D., Ph.D., CEO, President and Board Director to Lead Continued Growth and Transformation into a Clinical-Stage Company

Proven immunology-focused executive and physician-scientist who has led companies from inception to IPO, driven multiple regulatory approvals, and helped build multi-billion-dollar therapeutic portfolios

BOSTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Shao-Lee Lin, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director. Dr. Lin will succeed Lucinda Warren, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Shao-Lee’s exceptional track record progressing breakthrough therapies from concept to clinic, combined with her disciplined approach to leading companies through growth, will be a massive step as we advance CUE-401 and establish a robust clinical pipeline,” said Pasha Sarraf, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of the board at Cue Biopharma. “The Board is confident in her ability, alongside a strong and experienced executive leadership team, to drive value creation as Cue Biopharma continues its evolution into a clinical stage company. Her appointment underscores the Board’s focus on accelerating the company’s strategy and realizing the full potential of its platform and pipeline.”

Shao-Lee Lin, M.D., Ph.D., newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Cue represents a unique opportunity to bring meaningful medicines to patients with the advancement towards Phase 1 of CUE-401, a molecule with the potential to disrupt autoimmune disease. We are also pleased to share today the addition of an ongoing Phase 2 program to our pipeline, which will be the subject of a separate release. We believe it offers the potential of functional cure for allergic disease, and opportunity for a significant near-term inflection for the company within 2H2026. I am excited to grow and advance this robust portfolio and to build a team that combines the complementary skill sets from new employees and the existing talented team at Cue to create long-term shareholder value with the goal of delivering transformative therapies to patients.”

Dr. Lin brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience. Prior to joining Cue, Dr. Lin was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ACELYRIN, a Nasdaq-listed biotechnology company. During her tenure, she secured over $1 billion of capital from leading investors, built a portfolio of clinical-stage programs and took the company public within three years of incorporation at a valuation exceeding $2 billion. More recently, Dr. Lin has continued to create and advise innovative ventures, further expanding her track record of building and scaling biotechnology platforms. Earlier in her career, Dr. Lin served as Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Horizon Therapeutics, and held leadership roles at AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, and Amgen. She has contributed to the development of multiple approved medicines, including TEPEZZA®, SKYRIZI®, and RINVOQ®.

Dr. Lin has served on several public company boards including Principia Biopharma, Third Harmonic Bio, and Surrozen. Dr. Lin holds an M.D. and Ph.D. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and biochemistry from Rice University.

About CUE-401

CUE-401 is a novel bifunctional therapeutic that incorporates an innovative TGF-beta breathing-mask moiety with Cue Biopharma’s clinically validated interleukin-2 (IL-2) mutein in a single injectable biologic. The design of CUE 401 was inspired by Nobel Prize winning science in 2025 for the role of IL-2 and TGF-beta as essential components in helping establish immune tolerance by regulating FOXP3 signaling. CUE-401 is designed to promote immune regulation and tolerance by three complementary mechanisms: 1. Direct regulation of proinflammatory mechanisms by TGF-beta, 2. Expansion of existing Tregs by IL-2, and 3. Conversion of FOXP3- conventional CD4+ T cells into FOXP3+ induced Tregs through the coordinated provision of TGF-beta and IL-2 signals, both of which are required for the de novo induction of FOXP3 expression.



About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma (Nasdaq: CUE) is a clinical stage therapeutics company focused on advancing a portfolio of potentially transformative therapies aimed at enabling functional cures across immunological disorders. Its lead asset is a novel anti-IgE antibody with a dual-mechanism of action, currently in Phase 2 development for allergic diseases. In addition, Cue developed the Immuno-STAT® platform which selectively targets disease-specific T cells in vivo without broad immune modulation. Its lead autoimmune candidate, CUE-401, is advancing towards Phase 1 and was designed to regulate inflammation and drive Treg-mediated tolerance. Cue is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in identifying, acquiring, and advancing promising drug candidates.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding: the company’s belief regarding the potential benefits and applications of its drug candidates and programs, including the company’s plans to further advance its differentiating Immuno-STAT ® platform and lead autoimmune asset, CUE-401; the company’s plans to advance CUE-401, establish a robust clinical pipeline and deliver impactful therapies to patients; expectations regarding the company’s growth, and the company’s business strategies, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “promise,” “potential” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company’s strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the company’s ability to maintain its collaboration with ImmunoScape; the company’s limited operating history, limited cash and a history of losses; the company’s ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the near term and successfully remediate its current “going concern” determination that it does not have sufficient capital on hand to continue operations beyond the next twelve months; the company’s ability to achieve profitability; potential setbacks in the company’s research and development efforts including negative or inconclusive results from its preclinical studies or clinical trials or the company’s ability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; serious and unexpected drug-related side effects or other safety issues experienced by participants in clinical trials; its ability to secure required U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other governmental approvals for its product candidates and the breadth of any approved indication; adverse effects caused by public health pandemics, including possible effects on the company’s operations and clinical trials; delays and changes in regulatory requirements, policy and guidelines including potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications to the FDA; the company’s reliance on licensors, collaborators, contract research organizations, suppliers and other business partners; the company’s ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the future and ability to continue as a going concern; the company’s ability to maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; competitive factors; general economic and market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact

Marie Campinell

Agnes Lee

ir@cuebio.com

Cue Biopharma, Inc.