Cubit Diagnostics Closes SAFE Financing to Advance Molecular Assay Development and Expand Immunoassay Menu

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubit Diagnostics today announced it has closed its latest round of SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) financing. The proceeds will fund the company's next phase of work, centered on locking in design freeze for its molecular CT/NG/TV assay and expanding its immunoassay program.

The company is on track and anticipates achieving design freeze of its CT/NG/TV molecular assay in Q4 2026, which sets up a clinical study in the first half of 2027. On the immunoassay side, the company has made meaningful progress to date and continues to hit key milestones across its initiatives.

The financing follows the recent strengthening of the company's board of directors, adding experienced leadership across diagnostics, regulatory, and commercial functions.

"We have the right team, a clear path forward, and the capital to achieve the next key milestones," said Kunal Sur, CEO of Cubit Diagnostics. "Getting to design freeze on CT/NG/TV this year and into a clinical study in 2027 is what this phase is about. We're also making real progress on the immunoassay side, which will give us the runway to expand the menu quickly."

"Putting molecular and immunoassay into one platform is novel and compelling, and we're incredibly excited about the progress we continue to make," added Kunal Sur. "Locking the CT/NG/TV design and getting into a clinical study next year is a key priority."

About Cubit Diagnostics

Cubit Diagnostics is a Carlsbad, California based diagnostics company developing an integrated immunoassay and molecular benchtop analyzer designed to simplify clinical workflows and expand access to high-quality diagnostics at the point of care. The Cubit Diagnostics platform is currently under development and is not available for use in diagnostic procedures.

For more information, visit www.cubitdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to development timelines, planned activities, regulatory strategy, and potential future submissions. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, development and manufacturing challenges, regulatory feedback, performance outcomes, and the availability of additional funding. Cubit Diagnostics undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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