cTRL Therapeutics Expands in Toronto, Ontario, with Key Investment from FACIT

New lab and scientific talent in Toronto to strengthen cell therapy development

capabilities in Canada

TORONTO and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- cTRL Therapeutics, a biotechnology company advancing next-generation cell therapies for solid tumors, announced that it has secured a follow-on investment from FACIT, further enabling cTRL to build out its scientific and operational capabilities in Toronto.

With this new investment, cTRL Therapeutics plans to establish a state-of-the-art research and development lab in Toronto. This lab will enhance the company’s cell therapy expertise by leveraging Toronto’s robust ecosystem of academic and clinical institutions, including a key collaboration with Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and the University Health Network. cTRL’s proprietary IsoQore™ platform, which isolates and expands circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) from peripheral blood, will serve as the foundation for this expansion as the company looks to accelerate its clinical pipeline.

“Canada is home to world-leading cancer research, and we are proud to grow our presence in Toronto with the support of FACIT,” said Derrell Porter, M.D., CEO of cTRL Therapeutics. “Our new lab will help drive the development of groundbreaking cell therapies while strengthening our collaboration with partners like University of Toronto and Princess Margaret UHN.”

To initiate expansion plans, the company is in the final stages of recruiting a Toronto-based executive to begin staffing the organization and building out operations.

cTRL’s expanded footprint in Canada underscores the company’s commitment to advancing cell therapy on a global scale. The company’s proprietary cTRL-001 product candidate, which offers a non-invasive, outpatient-ready cell therapy solution, is currently in preclinical development and is expected to enter clinical trials in 2025.

For more information about cTRL Therapeutics and its pipeline, please visit www.ctrl-tx.com .

About cTRL Therapeutics

cTRL Therapeutics is redefining cell therapy for solid tumors through its proprietary IsoQore™ platform, which isolates and expands circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) from peripheral blood. The company’s lead product, cTRL-001, offers a safer, scalable solution for a broad range of solid tumors. cTRL is advancing its clinical pipeline and expanding its presence in Canada to further enhance its scientific capabilities and collaborations.

