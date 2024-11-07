CS Genetics Unveils SimpleCell™: A New Era in Single-Cell Genomics

Single-cell genomics made simple, scalable, and seamless

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Genetics , a leader in next-generation single-cell genomics, today announced the launch of SimpleCell™ 3' Gene Expression kits, its first commercial offering designed for accessible and scalable single-cell transcriptomics.

The SimpleCell™ platform leverages Kinetic Confinement – a groundbreaking molecular process – to deliver the most accessible, instrument-free, and scalable solution in single-cell genomics.

Luke Edelman, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at CS Genetics, remarked, “After several years of development, we are so excited to be releasing our first SimpleCell™️ products commercially. Single cell is a very important and impactful modality for biological measurement, and we feel strongly that a diverse ecosystem of technology platforms – now including Kinetic Confinement and SimpleCell™️ – is good for the field and for the cadence of discovery. It’s a privilege to be sharing our work with the scientific community, and we are totally stoked to see how customers start using it.”

Key features of the SimpleCell™️ 3' Gene Expression kits include:

Workflow : Single-day cells-to-sequencer workflow, using only standard lab equipment and pipetting

: Single-day cells-to-sequencer workflow, using only standard lab equipment and pipetting Cost-effectiveness : Under $500 per sample, regardless of experiment scale or purchase volume

: Under per sample, regardless of experiment scale or purchase volume Sample compatibility: Supports blood/PBMCs, cell lines, disaggregated solid tissues, and more

The company is presenting details about Kinetic Confinement technology and the SimpleCell™️ product line at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Human Genetics in Denver. Visit CS Genetics at booth 402 and join the SimpleCell™ CoLab talk on Wednesday, November 6, at 4:00 PM in Theater 3 to explore the future of single-cell genomics.

Charlly Kao, Principal Scientist at the Center for Applied Genomics (CAG) at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an early SimpleCell™️ customer remarked, “We’ve been eagerly waiting for something like SimpleCell™️ that can perform single-cell transcriptome profiling in a flexible, instrument-free, and simple-to-use workflow at a more attractive price point. Our evaluation of the platform showed it was able to successfully profile sample types at the single-cell level within our biorepository, and we now look forward to adopting SimpleCell™️ more broadly both for our own research and as a shared tool with researchers across our ecosystem as a service offering through the CAG Core.”

Hákon Hákonarson, Director of the Center for Applied Genomics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine, remarked, “Kinetic Confinement and the SimpleCell™️ platform are timely new additions to the single cell universe. As a translational research facility with access to a very large number of clinical specimens, we are particularly excited about the opportunities presented by the platform to enable significantly larger-scale single cell studies than has been realistically possible with other tools.”

Yuriy Alekseyev, director of the Single Cell and NGS core laboratory at the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, commented, “In the core lab setting, we see researchers who need more affordable, flexible, and easy-to-use options for single cell analysis. SimpleCell™️ checks these boxes well. It’s simple to set up, cost-effective, and a welcome addition for users who’ve been looking for a platform that doesn’t require a huge learning curve or large costs for each experiment. Even our less-experienced technician performed this protocol for the first time and obtained great results.”

The SimpleCell™️ 3' Gene Expression kits are available in 8-sample and 16-sample sizes. Now accepting orders for shipment across the U.S., U.K., Europe, and select global regions. Visit www.csgenetics.com to learn more or place an order.

