Croma-Pharma Introduces New Medical Device for the Preparation of Autologous PRP | Fluid- PRF

LEOBENDORF, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aestheticmedicine--Croma-Pharma, a global player in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine, proudly announces the launch of its new medical device that is used for the preparation of autologous Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) | Fluid-Platelet-Rich Fibrin (Fluid-PRF).1

This launch represents continued progress in Croma’s mission to provide healthcare professionals state-of-the-art tools for their practice.

With its innovative design and optimized separation technology, Exprecell™ enables the efficient preparation of autologous blood concentrates, without the use of anticoagulants, resulting in the formation of Fluid-PRF, a biologically active concentrate that retains the regenerative properties of platelets and leukocytes, yet stays liquid for a defined period.1

What makes Exprecell™ special?

MDR certification : Exprecell™ is MDR-certified, meeting stringent EU regulatory requirements to ensure the safe, controlled and standardized preparation of autologous Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) | Fluid-Platelet-Rich Fibrin (Fluid-PRF). 1

: Exprecell™ is MDR-certified, meeting stringent EU regulatory requirements to ensure the safe, controlled and standardized preparation of autologous Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) | Fluid-Platelet-Rich Fibrin (Fluid-PRF). Flexibility : Compatibility with Luer-Lock syringes allows flexible system integration and secure fluid transfer in a syringe of choice.

: Compatibility with Luer-Lock syringes allows flexible system integration and secure fluid transfer in a syringe of choice. Safety : A closed system design limits exposure to external contaminants.

: A closed system design limits exposure to external contaminants. Usability, design, handling: Designed for a soft-single-spin process, enabling autologous PRP |Fluid-PRF preparation from whole blood with 5-minute spin time at 420xg.1*

Available Now

Exprecell™ is now available for healthcare professionals in the EU, UK & Switzerland. With this launch, Croma-Pharma further extends its commitment to providing a comprehensive and innovative portfolio to healthcare professionals.

About Croma

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing minimally invasive aesthetics market, and one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of premium-quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes.

Founded in 1976 by the pharmacist couple Gerhard and Karin Prinz, Croma has evolved from a family pharmacy into a globally operating Austrian company headquartered near Vienna, where it also runs its state-of-the-art, fully automated HA manufacturing plant. The company employs around 500 people, making its products available in over 80 countries worldwide. Croma offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio covering all key treatment categories in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Its range includes botulinum toxin, a broad selection of hyaluronic acid fillers, lifting threads (PDO threads), Polynucleotide injectables and HA skin booster. With this full-face approach, Croma provides aesthetic professionals and their patients with safe, effective, and reliable solutions from a single trusted source. Building on its heritage in ophthalmology and orthopaedics, Croma transferred its pharmaceutical expertise and stringent quality standards to aesthetic applications. The company exceeded over 110 million syringes produced in 2025, reinforcing its position as one of Europe’s foremost HA manufacturers.

References:

*For full instructions, please refer to the IFU.

1 Data on file

The healthcare professional confirms having informed the patient of a likely risk of the medical device in line with its intended use. For risks and adverse events associated with the use of the medical device consult the instructions of use. CE 2797

EPR112025

