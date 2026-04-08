Croma-Pharma Acquires Synocrom™ and Returns to Orthopaedics

Hyaluronic acid product for knee osteoarthritis available in the EU and Switzerland from May 2026

LEOBENDORF, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aestheticmedicine--Croma-Pharma is returning to the orthopaedics market with the reacquisition of Synocrom™, a hyaluronic acid product for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

A strategic return built on proven heritage

With the reacquisition of Synocrom™, Croma-Pharma is re-entering orthopaedics and further broadening its portfolio in a field with strong historical roots for the company. Until 2014, Croma was active in orthopaedics, with Synocrom™ serving as a key pillar of its offering.

Synocrom™ is not a new name in the market. During the period in which Croma actively marketed the product, it became one of the leading hyaluronic acid brands in Europe and ranked among the top brands in its category. Its return therefore represents more than a portfolio expansion: it marks the continuation of a successful orthopaedic legacy and reconnects Croma with an important part of its history.

The reintroduction of Synocrom™ also builds on Croma-Pharma’s long-standing expertise in the development and manufacturing of hyaluronic acid prefilled syringes and reflects the company’s commitment to providing reliable, high-quality solutions for everyday clinical practice.

Hyaluronic acid in knee osteoarthritis

In clinical practice, hyaluronic acid injections are widely used in the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. As a naturally occurring component of synovial fluid, hyaluronic acid contributes to joint lubrication and function and may help alleviate symptoms associated with degenerative joint changes.

Synocrom™ at a glance

MDR-certified: Synocrom™ is MDR-certified and complies with stringent EU regulatory requirements, supporting safe, controlled and standardized use in the knee osteoarthritis

Synocrom™ is MDR-certified and complies with stringent EU regulatory requirements, supporting safe, controlled and standardized use in the knee osteoarthritis Biologically derived hyaluronic acid

Clinically established: three decades of use in clinical practice

three decades of use in clinical practice Favourable tolerability profile: established through routine clinical use

Available from May 2026

Synocrom™ will be available to healthcare professionals in the EU and Switzerland from May 2026. Its return underlines Croma-Pharma’s ambition to build a focused and innovation-driven orthopaedics portfolio while building on the company’s proven expertise and long-standing market heritage.

About Croma

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing minimally invasive aesthetics market, and one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of premium-quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. Founded in 1976 by the pharmacist couple Gerhard and Karin Prinz, Croma has evolved from a family pharmacy into a globally operating Austrian company headquartered near Vienna, where it also runs its state-of-the-art, fully automated HA manufacturing plant. The company employs around 400 people, making its products available in over 80 countries worldwide. Croma offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio covering all key treatment categories in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Its range includes botulinum toxin, a broad selection of hyaluronic acid fillers, lifting threads (PDO threads), Polynucleotide injectables, HA skin booster and Skincare. With this full-face approach, Croma provides aesthetic professionals and their patients with safe, effective, and reliable solutions from a single trusted source. Building on its heritage in orthopaedics and ophthalmology, Croma is re-entering the orthopaedics market in 2026, marking a strategic expansion beyond aesthetics and reinforcing its roots in medical applications. In 2025, the company surpassed 110 million syringes produced, further strengthening its position as one of Europe’s leading HA manufacturers.

References:

For full instructions, please refer to the IFU.

The healthcare professional confirms having informed the patient of a likely risk associated with the medical product in accordance with its intended use. For information on risks and adverse events related to the use of the product, please refer to the instructions for use.

Press contact:

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Victoria Szafraniec

Global Digital Media & PR Manager

Cromazeile 2

A-2100 Leobendorf

Phone: +43 676 846 868 494

Mail: victoria.szafraniec@croma.at

Web: www.cromapharma.com