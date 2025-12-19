Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), today announced that that Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crinetics, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

To access the live audio-only webcast, click here. The archived webcast will also be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Crinetics’ website at www.crinetics.com/events.

If you are interested in arranging a 1×1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

ABOUT CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors through science rooted in patient needs. Crinetics is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapies, with a core expertise in targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) with small molecules that have specifically tailored pharmacology and properties.

Crinetics’ lead product, PALSONIFY™ (paltusotine), is the first once-daily, oral treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of adults with acromegaly who had an inadequate response to surgery and/or for whom surgery is not an option. Paltusotine is also in clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics’ deep pipeline of 10+ disclosed programs includes late-stage investigational candidate atumelnant, which is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome, and CRN09682, a nonpeptide drug conjugate candidate that is being developed to treat SST2 expressing neuroendocrine tumors and other SST2 expressing solid tumors. Additional discovery programs address a variety of endocrine conditions such as neuroendocrine tumors, Graves’ disease (including Graves’ hyperthyroidism and Graves’ orbitopathy, or thyroid eye disease), polycystic kidney disease, hyperparathyroidism, diabetes, obesity, and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

