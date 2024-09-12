Crescita to Present & Participate in 1x1 Meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in Association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced that it will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM (Local Time – PST). Serge Verreault, Chief Executive Officer, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.





To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM PST (4:00 PM EST)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51005

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver, the conference venue. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Crescita, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you are registered here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and a commercial stage prescription product. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For more information visit, www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contacts



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Linda Kisa, CPA, CA

Vice-President, Reporting and Corporate Affairs

Email: lkisa@crescitatx.com