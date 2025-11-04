CREATE Medicines to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Data on MT-302 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting

Findings demonstrate potential to create new class of in vivo CAR therapeutics to treat solid tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. (formerly Myeloid Therapeutics), a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo multi-immune programming, today announced that clinical results from its Phase 1 MYE Symphony trial evaluating MT-302 have been accepted for a late-breaking oral presentation at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2025) in National Harbor, Maryland (November 5 – 9, 2025).

"The preliminary clinical results from our Phase 1 trial of MT-302 demonstrate that in vivo immune programming has the potential to overcome the fundamental limitations that have kept CAR therapies confined to blood cancers," said Matt Maurer, Chief Medical Officer of CREATE Medicines. "We believe this approach can create a new treatment paradigm for solid tumors, offering patients systemic, redosable therapies without the complexity and cost barriers of traditional cell therapy."

MT-302 is an investigational mRNA-LNP in vivo CAR therapy designed to elicit an adaptive immune response against solid tumors. Delivered systemically using CREATE's mRNA-LNP platform, MT-302 programs the immune system to recognize and eliminate TROP2-expressing solid tumors by encoding a TROP2-specific chimeric antigen receptor to selectively reprogram myeloid cells. This approach eliminates the need for ex vivo manipulation or preconditioning, while enabling repeat dosing and tunable CAR expression for potent anti-tumor activity.

Additional details will be presented during the SITC Annual Meeting and will be available on the SITC website, https://www.sitcancer.org/2025/home, following the embargo lift on November 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Presentation Details:

Title: First-in-Human Dose Escalation Study to Investigate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Initial Efficacy of mRNA-LNP MT-302 In Vivo CAR Therapy in Solid Tumors

First-in-Human Dose Escalation Study to Investigate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Initial Efficacy of mRNA-LNP MT-302 In Vivo CAR Therapy in Solid Tumors Presenting Author: Dr. Rasha Cosman, The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, St. Vincent's Hospital, Darlinghurst, NSW, Australia

Dr. Rasha Cosman, The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, St. Vincent's Hospital, Darlinghurst, NSW, Australia Category: Clinical Oral Abstract Session 1

Clinical Oral Abstract Session 1 Abstract Number: LBA 1342

LBA 1342 Session Date & Time: Friday, November 7, 2025: 11:30 AM ET- 12:15 PM

Friday, November 7, 2025: 11:30 AM ET- 12:15 PM Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Potomac Ballroom, National Harbor, MD

About CREATE Medicines



CREATE Medicines (formerly Myeloid Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo multi-immune programming. Its proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly programs immune cells inside the body to deliver scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. With proven human validation and next-generation RNA technology, CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies to transform outcomes in cancer, autoimmunity, and fibrosis.



For more, visit createmedicines.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Business Development: partnering@createmedicines.com



Media Contact: Susan Roberts, sr@roberts-communications.com | +1 (202) 779-0929



Investor Contact: Brian Korb, brian.korb@astrpartners.com | +1 (917) 653-5122

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/create-medicines-to-present-late-breaking-clinical-data-on-mt-302-at-the-society-for-immunotherapy-of-cancer-sitc-40th-annual-meeting-302602077.html

SOURCE CREATE Medicines, Inc.