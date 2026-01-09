SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CREATE Medicines to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 9, 2026 | 
1 min read
  • Providing interim updates on ongoing in vivo CAR clinical programs
  • Highlighting non-human primate B cell depletion data with proprietary in vivo CAR-T

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo CAR therapy, today announced it will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

"We are excited to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and to share updates from the largest clinical dataset of in vivo CAR therapies. In addition, we will present new proof-of-concept data demonstrating best-in-class B cell depletion with in vivo CAR-T in non-human primates leveraging CREATE's proprietary de-risked platform," said Daniel Getts, PhD, CEO and co-founder of CREATE. "These data highlight the clinical maturity of our platform and reinforce its ability to safely and repeatedly program immune cells as we advance programs across oncology and autoimmune disease."

Presentation Details

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

  • Time: Thursday, January 15th: 9:30 a.m. PT
  • Location: The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA

About CREATE Medicines

CREATE Medicines is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo CAR therapy. Its proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly programs immune cells inside the body to deliver scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. With proven human validation, CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies to transform outcomes in cancer and autoimmunity.

For more, visit createmedicines.com.

Business Development: partnering@createmedicines.com

Media Contact: Jude Gorman / Kiki Torpey | Collected Strategies | CREATE-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Investor Contact: Brian Korb | Astr Partners | brian.korb@astrpartners.com | +1 (917) 653-5122

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/create-medicines-to-present-at-the-44th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302656783.html

SOURCE CREATE Medicines, Inc.

