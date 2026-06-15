Coya Therapeutics to Host Virtual Webinar on the Intersection of Repetitive Head Trauma, Brain Inflammation and Neurodegenerative Disease

- Virtual Live Webinar Set for Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
- Will be moderated by Solomon Wilcots and feature discussion and insights from CNS experts, Stanley H. Appel, M.D., Fred Grossman D.O. and leading sports agent and concussion awareness advocate Leigh Steinberg
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) (“Coya” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biologics intended to enhance T-cell (Treg) function in patients with neurodegenerative disorders, today announced it will host a live webinar on June 24, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.
Titled ‘Beyond the Hit: How Repetitive Head Trauma, Inflammation, and Neurodegenerative Disease Intersect’, the webinar will explore the relationship between repetitive head trauma, chronic inflammation, and neurodegenerative diseases, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), featuring insights from leaders in sports advocacy, clinical neurology, and therapeutic research.
Solomon Wilcots, NFL broadcaster and former player for the Cincinnati Bengals, will serve as the moderator for the webinar. He will be joined by the following participants:
- Stanley H. Appel, M.D. – Edwards Distinguished Endowed Chair in ALS Research Professor, Stanley H. Appel Department of Neurology Houston Methodist Research Institute
- Fred Grossman D.O. – President and Chief Medical Officer of Coya Therapeutics
- Leigh Steinberg – Premier Sports Agent, Chairman, Steinberg Sports & Entertainment
Webinar Information
Pre-registration is now open HERE
Date: June 24, 2026
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Attendees may ask questions via written Q&A. A recording of the event will be posted to the Coya Therapeutics website.
About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: COYA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells (“Tregs”) to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. Dysfunctional Tregs underlie numerous conditions, including neurodegenerative, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases. This cellular dysfunction may lead to sustained inflammation and oxidative stress resulting in lack of homeostasis of the immune system.
Coya’s investigational product candidate pipeline leverages multiple therapeutic modalities aimed at restoring the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory functions of Tregs. Coya’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
For more information about Coya, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com.
Contacts
Investor Contact
David Snyder, CFO
david@coyatherapeutics.com
Media Contacts
Russo Partners
David Schull
David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com
858-717-2310
Rachelle Babb
rachelle.babb@russopartnersllc.com
929-325-7559