Coverage Expansion Continues for One- and Two-Level Lumbar Total Disc Replacement as One of the Leading Commercial Payers in Arizona Establishes Positive Coverage Criteria for Centinel Spine’s prodisc® L

The second largest commercial payer in Arizona has issued new evidence-based criteria supporting one-and two-level lumbar total disc replacement (TDR), expanding access to this treatment option for more than one million people across the state.









This represents a meaningful shift from the payer's prior policy that did not cover lumbar TDR.









Reimbursement coverage for the pro disc L system continues to expand in the U.S.—with one-level at nearly 95% and two-level now over 40% of commercially covered lives. 1









system continues to expand in the U.S.—with one-level at nearly 95% and two-level now over 40% of commercially covered lives. prodisc L is the only lumbar total disc replacement system in the U.S. approved for one- and two-level use in the lumbar spine.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced a significant coverage advancement for lumbar TDR in Arizona. The second largest commercial payer in Arizona has published updated clinical coverage criteria supporting the medically necessary use of lumbar TDR at one or two consecutive levels (L3-S1) in appropriately selected patients, using an FDA-approved device.

Because prodisc L is the only lumbar TDR device with FDA approval for two-level use, the updated coverage applies exclusively to the use of the prodisc L device. The prodisc system is designed to replace the diseased disc while allowing continued movement at the treated level, consistent with maintaining spinal segmental function when clinically appropriate.

This policy update reflects a continued national trend toward broadening access to lumbar total disc replacement based on long-term clinical evidence and surgeon experience across diverse patient populations. It is estimated that commercial coverage in the U.S. for one-level lumbar TDR has grown from 50% of covered lives in 2017 to nearly 95% today. Commercial coverage in the U.S. for two-level lumbar TDR has made tremendous strides over the last several years, now with more than 40% commercial coverage.

"This is welcome news for patients across Arizona," said Karam Moon, MD, FAANS, Neurosurgeon at SWAN Brain & Spine in Scottsdale, Arizona. "With clear coverage for one- and two-level lumbar total disc replacement, we can now have more open conversations with our patients about whether disc replacement is the right treatment for their needs. I look forward to offering this option to individuals who may benefit from it."

1 Data on file, estimate based on combined positive and neutral policies.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 300,000 implantations. Centinel Spine's prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient's anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi



Chief Financial Officer



900 Airport Road, Suite 3B



West Chester, PA 19380



Phone: 484-887-8871



Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coverage-expansion-continues-for-one--and-two-level-lumbar-total-disc-replacement-as-one-of-the-leading-commercial-payers-in-arizona-establishes-positive-coverage-criteria-for-centinel-spines-prodisc-l-302629349.html

SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC