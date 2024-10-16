CovarsaDx Welcomes Rich Masino as Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CovarsaDx, a clinical research organization at the forefront of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and medical device trials, has appointed Rich Masino as senior director of strategic partnerships and business development. Bringing over 30 years of experience in biotech, pharma, and medical device diagnostics, Masino will focus on driving growth and forging strategic partnerships across CovarsaDx and ZoaDx, while reporting directly to the company’s chief executive officer (CEO).

“We are thrilled to welcome Rich to the team,” said Chermaen Lindberg, president and CEO of CovarsaDx. “His extensive experience in diagnostics and proven track record of building partnerships will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and enhancing our contributions to the healthcare industry.”

Masino has a demonstrated history of success in leading business development and strategic initiatives. Prior to joining CovarsaDx, he led the expansion of the Integrated Health Surveillance & Disease Diagnostics division at MRIGlobal, transforming it into a multimillion-dollar business unit. His career includes significant roles at Molecular Devices, Affymetrix, Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher), and NextPharma, where he contributed to product development, sales, and strategic growth. His expertise spans various diagnostics, including infectious diseases, gastrointestinal, and women’s health.

CovarsaDx operates alongside its sister company, ZoaDx, to provide comprehensive clinical research services. CovarsaDx focuses on human IVD and medical devices while ZoaDx specializes in animal health research innovation to drive sustainable agriculture.

“I’m excited to join CovarsaDx at a time of tremendous opportunity and innovation within the diagnostics and clinical research fields,” said Masino. “I look forward to applying my experience in building strong partnerships that will foster growth and advance CovarsaDx’s mission, while upholding the high standards of excellence that define the company.”

Masino holds an MBA from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from San Jose State University.

CovarsaDx is a leading clinical research organization specializing in in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and medical devices. The company provides agile responses to patient population needs and fluctuations in regulatory requirements for rapid market pathways. Their team of regulatory, quality and clinical experts have extensive industry experience and consist of regulatory strategists, quality experts, study managers, monitors, data managers, and statisticians who work together to deliver reliable clinical results.

