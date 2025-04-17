Covalon to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS on April 23, 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Covalon”) (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that they will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 4:30 pm (Local Time -PST).





Brent Ashton, Covalon’s CEO will review why Covalon is in the “sweet spot” in the microcap sector as an undervalued, cash rich, profitable healthcare company that to date is very much undiscovered by investors. Key highlights include:

Financial experts agree that healthcare is a stable and growing industry compared with other sectors

Patients and healthcare providers continue to deal with unnecessary pain, suffering and even death from largely preventable complications which Covalon’s advanced wound care, vascular access and surgical products address - improving lives and avoiding expensive and unnecessary treatment

Covalon’s sales have increased as more and more healthcare providers as well as patients themselves advocate for the use of Covalon’s unique and powerful, best-in-class, patented technologies

With consistent profitability, over $17 million ($CAD) of cash on hand, debt free, and strong revenue growth, Covalon is a standout for microcap investors seeking substantial returns

With the Company recently being recognized as a top-performing organization as both a 2025 OTCQX Best 50 Company TSX Venture Top 50 company

“I’m very excited to be presenting at my second Planet Microcap Conference since joining Covalon,” said Brent Ashton, Covalon’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Vancouver conference last September was standing room only with an audience of mainly Canadian-based investors, and I’m looking forward to meeting with US and international investors at this event.”

It is clear that US investors have identified the Canadian microcap market as undervalued and the Company looks forward to discussing Covalon’s significant growth opportunity in the healthcare sector – a space that is always in need regardless of where the broader macro-economic cycle sits.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 4:30 pm (Las Vegas, NV Local Time PST)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/HcJChMRczMNFyjGQ8jTLb3

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Covalon, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

To view a recent interview conducted by conference organizers with Covalon’s CEO, please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxhmabUiHRQ

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

For those who are not able to attend the conference but are interested in learning more about Covalon’s solutions, visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or X.

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading medical device company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts



To learn more about Covalon, please contact:

Investor Relations, Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Email: investors@covalon.com

Website: https://covalon.com/