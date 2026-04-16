Covalon Technologies Reports Significant Milestones Spanning Vascular Access, Infection Prevention, and Wound Care

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (TSX: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced a series of important milestones reflecting the Company's growing market development and commercial momentum, and deepening engagement across the vascular access, infection prevention, and wound care sectors.

Strong Engagement at Infusion Nurses Society Annual Meeting

Covalon had a strong presence at the Infusion Nurses Society (INS) Annual Meeting this past weekend, and the Company is pleased to report an exceptionally productive event. The Covalon team engaged in high-quality conversations with clinicians from hospitals, clinics and home infusion organizations, generating meaningful new opportunities and advancing discussions with key decision makers across the healthcare continuum.

A highlight of the meeting was a presentation delivered by internationally recognized vascular access expert Dr. Nancy Moureau on the critical topic of contamination of intravenous (IV) connections and access points. Delivered to a highly engaged room, the presentation resonated strongly with clinicians and reinforced what the Covalon team is hearing consistently in the marketplace, that the contamination challenge is a pressing clinical concern, worthy of being addressed with solutions that are proven and purpose-built to protect patients at the point-of-care.

"The energy and enthusiasm we experienced at INS this year was tremendous," said Brent Ashton, CEO of Covalon Technologies. "Clinicians across a broad range of care settings are increasingly focused on solving contamination challenges to improve patient safety, and our conversations made it clear that Covalon's solution is highly regarded, relevant and timely. Engagement at the meeting extended beyond the clinical community, with Covalon advancing discussions with a number of industry participants as the Company continues to evaluate opportunities to accelerate its growth strategy and broaden the impact of its technology platforms."

Contamination Education Selected for Important Upcoming Conferences

Building on the momentum from INS, Covalon is pleased to announce that the topic of IV line connector and access point contamination has also been selected as part of the official education programs at both the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) Annual Conference in June and the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting in October. Inclusion in the 2026 education programs at three of the most influential gatherings in infection prevention and vascular access with thousands of nurses and infection preventionists in attendance represents an important validation of Covalon as a rapidly emerging leader in the space.

Covalon views this recognition as a meaningful component of the MedTech innovation adoption framework, where unmet clinical challenges are identified, elevated within the professional community, educated to broader clinician groups by key opinion leaders in the field, and addressed through the adoption of innovative solutions such as the Company’s VALGuard® Line Guard and CovaClear® IV Cover dressings. Covalon believes that growing clinical and educational attention to the contamination issue will continue to accelerate awareness and demand for its unique, differentiated solutions.

Accelerated Wound Care Momentum at The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care

Covalon also recently participated in the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), from April 8 – 11, with CEO Brent Ashton and Strategic Accounts Leader Nicola Muzzin representing Covalon. Meetings with commercial leaders and other industry participants were highly productive, further strengthening relationships and opportunities within the wound care space.

SAWC also provided a valuable forum to explore innovation and business development opportunities with potential partners. As Covalon continues to evaluate current and future avenues for growth in wound care, these conversations reflect the Company's commitment to advancing its robust portfolio of existing and new solutions that serve patients and clinicians at the highest level.

"SAWC reinforced the quality of our partner relationships, and opened promising new conversations about where we can collaborate in the future," said Ashton. "These interactions are an important part of how Covalon thinks about long-term value creation."

Those interested in learning about Covalon’s solutions may visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or X.

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading MedTech company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

VALGuard® Line Guard is indicated to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from sources of gross contamination. VALGuard is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for infection prevention or CLABSI reduction.

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This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2025, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To learn more about Covalon, please contact:

Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer, Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Email: investors@covalon.com

Phone: 1.877.711.6055

Website: https://covalon.com/