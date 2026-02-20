Covalon Honoured to Partner with the Association for Vascular Access and Global Expert Dr. Nancy Moureau to Tackle Critical IV Therapy Complications

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company focused on improving patient safety and clinical outcomes, today announced an upcoming Continuing Education webinar to be presented by internationally recognized vascular access expert Dr. Nancy Moureau and hosted by the distinguished Association for Vascular Access (AVA), a leading global authority on vascular access.

The webinar will focus on the persistent clinical challenge of IV line contamination and its contribution to Catheter-Associated Blood Stream Infection (CABSI) risk - an important patient safety issue across care settings.

“Life-threatening complications stemming from IV line contamination are not inevitable, they are preventable,” said Dr. Nancy Moureau, PhD, RN, CRNI, CPUI, VA-BC. “When we address contamination at its source, we directly strengthen patient safety. This session challenges clinicians to examine and refine the everyday practices that protect our patients from serious harm, improve outcomes, and creates consistent, evidence-based care that meaningfully reduces infection risk.”

"IV lines are a literal lifeline for millions of patients each year, and simple, easy-to-implement improvements in everyday practice can have a significant positive impact on patient outcomes," said Dr. Katherine Evely, PhD, Vice President of Clinical Affairs for Covalon. "We are proud to support clinician education in close collaboration with AVA and Dr. Moureau. Our goal is to advance practical approaches that strengthen vascular access care, helping patients heal with fewer disruptions and helping clinicians and hospitals to deliver outstanding care.”

Webinar Details

Title: What Are We Missing? Closing an Overlooked Gap in Infection Prevention

Presenter: Dr. Nancy Moureau, RN, PhD, CRNI, CPUI, VA-BC

Host: Association for Vascular Access (AVA)

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 24 th , 2026 at 2PM EST [Rebroadcast 7PM EST]

, 2026 at 2PM EST [Rebroadcast 7PM EST] Registration: Click Here to Register

Continuing Education: The Association for Vascular Access is an accredited continuing-education provider through the California Board of Registered Nurses. Provider #: CEP12371

Covalon develops solutions designed for patients and made for care providers, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing life-threatening healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity.

For additional information about Covalon and its solutions, visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading MedTech company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit www.covalon.com.

To learn more about Covalon, please contact:

Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer, Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Email: investors@covalon.com

Phone: 1.877.711.6055

Website: https://covalon.com/