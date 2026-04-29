Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Erika Tooman as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Strengthening Leadership Team to Drive Accelerated Growth and Strategic Expansion

-- Experienced life sciences executive to lead legal, compliance, and governance as Cosette scales its platform following recent acquisitions and continued growth momentum --

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#abreva--Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S.-based, branded specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has appointed Erika Tooman as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, strengthening the company’s executive leadership team as it advances its long‑term growth, portfolio expansion, and value‑creation strategy.

Erika brings more than two decades of experience guiding pharmaceutical companies through periods of transformation, transaction activity, and operational scale. In her role at Cosette, she will oversee all legal, compliance, governance, and risk management matters, serving as a strategic advisor to the executive team and Board of Directors. Erika will play a central role in supporting Cosette’s active business development agenda and ensuring robust governance as the company continues to expand through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

“Erika has built her career at the intersection of law, strategy, and enterprise value,” said Apurva Saraf, President and CEO of Cosette Pharmaceuticals. “As Cosette enters its next phase of growth – expanding our portfolio, integrating new assets and scaling our platform, Erika’s ability to navigate complexity will be critical. Erika will be a key partner as we continue executing towards our long-term vision.”

Most recently, Erika served as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer at Radius Health, where she was a core member of the executive team and played a central role in major litigation outcomes, royalty monetization transactions, and strategic M&A initiatives. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership positions at Currax Pharmaceuticals and Pernix Therapeutics, and served as Senior Patent Counsel at Ikaria, contributing to significant exclusivity extensions and value realization ahead of its acquisition.

“Cosette has built a strong platform with an ambitious vision for growth,” said Erika Tooman, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Cosette Pharmaceuticals. “I’m excited to join a leadership team that values rigor, partnership, and long‑term thinking. I look forward to helping Cosette navigate complexity, and support strategic initiatives that drive durable value for patients, partners, and shareholders.”

Erika earned her Juris Doctor from Brooklyn Law School, a Master of Biotechnology from Columbia University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Franklin & Marshall College. She is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She has been recognized by Thomson Reuters as a Trailblazing Woman and by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association for leadership excellence.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S.-based, leading specialty pharmaceutical company providing some of the most trusted and well-known brands in medicine — developing, and delivering products that make a difference in patients’ lives. Cosette’s strong growth has been driven by its best-in-class marketing, promotion, and strategic distribution capabilities, enabling the company to scale efficiently while continuing to invest in high-quality, patient-centered therapies. Cosette has corporate headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey and is supported by 350+ dedicated team members across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Healthcare Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, a private markets investment management firm (Nasdaq: HLNE). For more information, please visit www.cosettepharma.com or follow Cosette on LinkedIn.

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