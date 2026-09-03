Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its leadership team will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and participate in a fireside chat presentation at the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in New York, NY. The fireside chat will be on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available live and for 90 days following the event. The webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is being evaluated in a registration Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory PTCL and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Zack Kubow

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

investors@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julia Stern

Real Chemistry

media@corvuspharma.com