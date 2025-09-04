Corstasis Therapeutics Announces Allowance of a New Patent and Development Updates for Subcutaneous Programs RSQ-786 and RSQ-789

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CHF--Corstasis Therapeutics Inc. (www.corstasis.com), a late clinical-stage innovator of outpatient therapies for the treatment of fluid overload in patients with cardiorenal and hepatic diseases, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) has allowed a new patent for its proprietary subcutaneous bumetanide formulations expanding its pipeline beyond Enbumyst™ (bumetanide nasal spray) into subcutaneous dose forms.

The mission of Corstasis Therapeutics is to expand outpatient treatment options for patients with edema resulting from cardiorenal and hepatic disease. Its lead subcutaneous developmental programs, RSQ-786 (multidose pen injector) and RSQ-789 (smart infusion system) would offer patients the ability to receive multiple doses in a single delivery system and potentially integrate dosing with remote patient monitoring technologies. Corstasis is targeting submission of NDA filings for its subcutaneous products in the second half of 2026.

“The ability to integrate loop diuretic dosing with remote diagnostics and telemetry has the potential to further revolutionize the treatment of edema in patients suffering from congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease,” said Benjamin Esque, Chairman and CEO. “Securing this additional patent milestone is a key strategic achievement as Corstasis prepares Enbumyst™ for launch ahead of our upcoming PDUFA date later this month.”

Dr. Brian Kolski, Chief Medical Officer of Corstasis, stated, "We are confident these new therapies will expand outpatient treatments for fluid overload and enhance options for patients, especially those in underserved or rural areas. We remain focused on expanding outpatient care pathways for patients and providers, and bringing value to the system as a whole."

The company’s New Drug Application for Enbumyst™ is under review by FDA, with a PDUFA action date assigned by FDA of September 14, 2025.

Corstasis Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and commercialize enhanced outpatient treatment options for patients with cardiorenal and hepatic diseases, with the intent of improving outcomes and reducing overall healthcare costs. Our lead product, Enbumyst™ bumetanide nasal spray, has been developed for the short-term treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease, with an anticipated PDUFA action date of September 14, 2025.

