Corstasis Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Logistics Partner to Redefine Outpatient Heart Failure Care with ENBUMYST™ (Bumetanide Nasal Spray)

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CHF--Corstasis Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative outpatient therapies for cardiovascular and renal disease, today announced that it is working with Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) to support the clinical adoption and integration of ENBUMYST™ (bumetanide nasal spray) into modern heart failure management pathways, consistent with FDA-approved use in outpatient heart failure care.

The initiative is designed to improve access to non-oral diuretic therapy across CVL’s growing network of leading cardiovascular practices, with the shared goal of improving patient access to outpatient diuretic therapy and supporting value-based cardiovascular care.

“ENBUMYST gives clinicians a new self-administered option for decongestion outside the hospital,” said Ben Esque, CEO of Corstasis Therapeutics. “Partnering with CVL allows us to work directly with physicians who are shaping the future of cardiovascular care—those focused on earlier intervention, reduced care escalation, and better outcomes for patients.”

“CVL is committed to enabling physicians to deliver more proactive, efficient, and patient-centered cardiovascular care,” said Craig Walker, MD, Chief Medical Officer of CVL. “CVL’s mission is to expand access to therapies that support proactive, outpatient management of cardiovascular disease. We support innovations like ENBUMYST that align with FDA-approved care models designed to improve patient access and comfort.” CVL and its affiliated practices do not endorse or promote any specific product. Participation in this communication reflects a shared commitment to advancing outpatient cardiovascular care consistent with FDA-approved therapies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved ENBUMYST for the treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, hepatic disease, and renal disease, including nephrotic syndrome in adults. The Corstasis–CVL collaboration is among the first national initiatives to operationalize the use of a nasal-delivered loop diuretic across outpatient cardiology networks.

About ENBUMYST™

ENBUMYST (bumetanide nasal spray) is a loop diuretic indicated for the treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, and hepatic and renal disease, including nephrotic syndrome in adults.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ENBUMYST™ (BUMETANIDE NASAL SPRAY).

INDICATION

ENBUMYST is indicated for the treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, and hepatic and renal disease, including nephrotic syndrome in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ENBUMYST is contraindicated in patients with anuria, who are in hepatic coma and have a history of hypersensitivity to bumetanide.

ENBUMYST is a diuretic that may cause fluid, electrolyte, and metabolic abnormalities. Excessive fluid loss can lead to dehydration, decreased blood volume, and increased risk of blood clots. Abnormalities may include changes in blood electrolytes, nitrogen, glucose, and uric acid. The chance of getting these abnormalities is higher in people who are elderly, use higher doses or who do not get enough electrolytes by mouth.

If increasing azotemia and oliguria occur during treatment of severe progressive renal disease, discontinue bumetanide.

Although unlikely at the recommended doses, the potential for ototoxicity must be considered a risk of intravenous therapy, at high doses, repeated frequently in the face of renal excretory function impairment.

Avoid use in patients with significant nasal mucosal or structural abnormalities, such as acute episodes of rhinitis or congestion due to any cause.

Advise lactating women treated with ENBUMYST to monitor their infants for excessive urine output, dehydration, and lethargy.

Most common adverse reactions are hypovolemia, headache, muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, nausea and encephalopathy (in patients with pre-existing liver disease).

These are not all of the possible side effects of ENBUMYST. To report suspected adverse reactions, contact Corstasis Therapeutics at 1-877-300-5339 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for ENBUMYST.

About Corstasis Therapeutics

Corstasis Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the management of fluid overload in patients with heart failure, liver disease, and kidney disease. Its lead product, ENBUMYST™, was approved by the FDA on September 12, 2025. Visit www.corstasis.com for more information.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics is a physician-led cardiovascular platform that partners with leading independent practices to expand access, optimize outcomes, and improve efficiency across the continuum of cardiovascular care. Cardiovascular Logistics provides affiliated practices with shared administrative, operational, and clinical infrastructure that enables physicians to focus on delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more at https://cvlhealth.com.

