Corsera Health Files First Phase 1 Clinical Trial Application for its Lead Preventive RNAi Medicine Program for Cardiovascular Disease

Advancing a once-annual preventive RNAi medicine designed to reduce the two key drivers of cardiovascular disease: LDL-C and blood pressure

Filed application for COR-1004, a novel siRNA targeting PCSK9 to reduce LDL-C

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corsera Health, Inc., leading the future of cardiovascular health through prediction and prevention, today announced the filing of a clinical trial notification (CTN) to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of COR-1004 in New Zealand. COR-1004 is a novel investigational subcutaneously administered RNAi medicine targeting proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9), which controls low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels in the blood. COR-1004 is the first of two components in the lead preventative medicine program at Corsera. A Phase 1 trial with COR-2003, targeting angiotensinogen (AGT), is anticipated in mid-2026. Corsera Health is advancing its first preventive RNAi medicine program designed to reduce the production of both PCSK9 and AGT - to lower LDL-C and blood pressure - as a single medicine given once a year.

“At Corsera Health, we are challenging what’s possible for cardiovascular health,” said Rena N. Denoncourt, Chief Operating Officer of Corsera Health. “We see a future where a once-annual, RNAi medicine can reduce lifetime risk of heart attacks and strokes – which together remain the number one driver of morbidity and mortality in the world. This filing marks an important milestone for Corsera Health as we bring our lead program into the clinic and move one step closer to a world without cardiovascular disease.”

The Phase 1 trial of COR-1004 is a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, single-ascending-dose trial in healthy adult volunteers. The primary objective is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COR-1004. Secondary objectives include assessment of clinical activity, measured by knockdown of plasma PCSK9 levels and lowering of serum LDL cholesterol levels, in addition to characterizing the pharmacokinetics of COR-1004. Durability of effect will be followed for 12 months.

About Preventive RNAi Medicines

Corsera Health is developing an innovative preventive RNAi medicine with a dual-targeting approach to address the two primary drivers of the disease: elevated LDL cholesterol and high blood pressure. By leveraging RNA interference to silence the PCSK9 and AGT gene expression, the preventive RNAi medicine will reduce the production of these proteins and change the trajectory of cardiovascular disease before years of cumulative exposure lead to irreversible damage. Intended for once-annual administration, the Company’s RNAi medicines aim to provide population-scale reach, ease of use, and pricing that enables broad access.

About Cardiovascular Disease

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) refers to a group of conditions caused by the buildup of atherosclerotic plaques in the walls of arteries. This buildup narrows the arteries, reducing blood flow to organs and tissues. The plaques can rupture causing arterial clots which result in heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening arterial blockages.

About Corsera Health

Corsera Health aims to lead the future of medicine by extending healthspan through cardiovascular disease prediction and prevention. Co-founded by industry pioneers in RNAi therapeutics and cardiovascular medicine, the company is combining decades of innovation in RNAi therapeutics with world-leading expertise in cardiovascular disease prediction, efficient manufacturing and evidence generation, and disruptive commercialization. Corsera Health is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit us at www.corserahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

