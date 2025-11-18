CORRECTING and REPLACING BUILT Biotechnologies Expands DNA Manufacturing Leadership and Onboards 50+ New Customers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated November 14, 2025 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

BUILT BIOTECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS DNA MANUFACTURING LEADERSHIP AND ONBOARDS 50+ NEW CUSTOMERS

BUILT Biotechnologies, Inc., an emerging leader in DNA Manufacturing-as-a-Service, today announced expanded commercial and manufacturing capabilities and the onboarding of more than 50 new customers with large-scale DNA construction needs for genome engineering and beyond.

“Researchers advancing ambitious genome engineering programs rely on high-fidelity, large-scale DNA,” said George McArthur, PhD, CEO of BUILT. “Our unrivaled Regenerative DNA Assembly™ platform has zero build failures to date. That reliability, combined with domestic supply-chain resilience, is exactly what the industry now demands.”

Team Expansion Bolsters Customer Support and Growth

To support new customer onboarding and increasing project volume, BUILT has added two seasoned commercial leaders to its front-line team.

Steve Riedmuller joins as Chief Commercial Officer after more than 25 years driving multi-million-dollar growth at Integrated DNA Technologies, Swift Biosciences, Synthetic Genomics, Hudson Robotics, and other high-impact organizations. A TIGR alumnus, Riedmuller’s go-to-market strategies and ultra-high-throughput innovations have collectively saved over $400 million in operating costs across the industry.

Amanda Skeen becomes Market Development Leader, bringing 15 years of genomics and synthetic-biology expertise in translating complex technologies into scalable, customer-centric solutions that achieve sustained, multi-million-dollar revenue.

“Having supported many genome engineering and synthetic biology teams over the years, I know how critical uninterrupted access to sequence-perfect DNA is for their programs,” said Riedmuller. “Our experienced commercial team will help researchers unlock the next wave of genome engineering breakthroughs.”

Expanded Capacity and Infrastructure

BUILT is expanding its team and manufacturing capacity to accommodate the expected influx of projects. All new customers will gain access to BUILT’s secure ordering portal and can reserve manufacturing capacity through the first quarter of 2026.

This expansion comes as BUILT relocates its headquarters to North Fork Research Park in Charlottesville and expands its manufacturing footprint to meet rising demand for outsourced DNA production.

About BUILT Biotechnologies

BUILT is transforming the DNA supply chain with its centralized DNA Manufacturing-as-a-Service model, eliminating the need for in-house DNA assembly. Powered by its proprietary Regenerative DNA Assembly™ platform, BUILT produces ready-to-use BUILT DNA™ constructs, including previously “unbuildable” sequences, delivered with unmatched capability, reliability, and speed. BUILT is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and serves customers around the world. Contact us for your DNA needs — and embrace our promise: Consider it BUILT. To learn more, visit www.builtdna.com.

