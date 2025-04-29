Corning Announces Strong First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results(1) and Reiterates Confidence in Springboard Plan

Q1 results exceeded guidance, with core sales up 13% year over year to $3.7 billion and core EPS up 42% year over year to $0.54; core operating margin expanded 250 basis points year over year to 18%

Enterprise sales grew 106% on continued strong demand for new products for Gen AI, showing strong progress on 2023-2027 30% sales CAGR

Company is accelerating ramp of its U.S. advanced manufacturing assets to meet strong demand for U.S.-made solar products

For the second quarter, management expects continued strong year-over-year growth, with core sales of approximately $3.85 billion, and core EPS again growing significantly faster than sales to a range of $0.55 to $0.59

(1) First-quarter GAAP results: Sales were $3.45 billion, EPS was $0.18, and operating margin was 12.9%. First-quarter core results: Sales were $3.7 billion, EPS was $0.54, and operating margin was 18%.

Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer, said, “Today, we announced strong first-quarter results that exceeded guidance. Core sales grew 13% year over year and core EPS grew three times faster. In Optical Communications, sales in our Enterprise business were up 106% year over year on continued strong demand for our new products for Gen AI.”

Weeks continued, “We remain confident in our ability to deliver our Springboard plan. We’re well positioned to maintain momentum despite a dynamic external environment because our growth is underpinned by powerful secular trends that are underway today. For example, we’re seeing remarkable customer response to both our innovations for Gen AI data centers and our U.S.-made solar products, and we are accelerating our production ramps for both.”

Ed Schlesinger, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said, “In the first quarter, we continued to improve our return profile. Year over year, core sales grew 13%, core EPS was up 42%, and we expanded operating margin 250 basis points and core ROIC 300 basis points. Our momentum is strong. In the second quarter, we expect to grow core sales to approximately $3.85 billion and to again grow core EPS significantly faster than sales to a range of $0.55 to $0.59. Our guidance factors in about $0.01 to $0.02 for the impact of currently enacted tariffs, along with $0.03 of temporarily higher cost as we ramp to meet increased demand for our Gen AI and solar products.”

First-Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

GAAP sales were $3.45 billion. Core sales were $3.68 billion.

GAAP EPS was $0.18. Core EPS was $0.54. The difference between GAAP and core EPS primarily reflected mainly non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments associated with the company’s translated earnings contracts and Japanese-yen-denominated debt and also reflected constant currency adjustments.

GAAP gross margin was 35.2%. Core gross margin was 37.9%, reflecting 180-basis-point and 110-basis-point year-over-year improvements, respectively.

Second-Quarter 2025 Outlook:

In the second quarter, management expects core sales of approximately $3.85 billion and core EPS to again grow significantly faster than sales to a range of $0.55 to $0.59; the guidance factors $0.01 to $0.02 for currently enacted tariffs, along with $0.03 of temporarily higher costs associated with production ramps to meet increased demand for Gen AI and solar products.

First-Quarter 2025 Results and Comparisons

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

Results (GAAP) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $3,452 $3,501 $2,975 (1%) 16% Net Income (1) $157 $310 $209 (49%) (25%) Diluted EPS $0.18 $0.36 $0.24 (50%) (25%)

(1) Represents GAAP net income attributable to Corning Incorporated.

Core Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Y/Y Core Sales $3,679 $3,874 $3,258 (5%) 13% Core Net Income $467 $497 $330 (6%) 42% Core EPS $0.54 $0.57 $0.38 (5%) 42%

(1) Core performance measures are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables following this news release as well as on the company’s website.

First-Quarter 2025 Segment Results

(In millions)

The first-quarter results below are prepared on a basis consistent with Corning’s segment reporting as presented in the company’s consolidated financial statements.

Optical Communications Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $1,355 $1,368 $930 (1%) 46% Net Income $201 $194 $100 4% 101%

In Optical Communications, first-quarter sales were $1.36 billion, up 46% year over year, primarily driven by continued strong adoption of Corning’s new Gen AI products in the Enterprise portion of the business, which was up 106%. First-quarter net income was $201 million, up 101% year over year, driven by strong incremental profit on the higher volume.

Display Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $905 $971 $872 (7%) 4% Net Income $243 $262 $201 (7%) 21%

In Display, first-quarter sales were $905 million, up 4% year over year, driven by volume and price increases. Net income was $243 million. Beginning in the first quarter, the company changed the Japanese yen constant-currency rate to 120 yen from 107 yen, to align with its new hedging instrument rates. Prior-year results are not recast and remain at 107 yen.

Specialty Materials Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $501 $515 $454 (3%) 10% Net Income $74 $81 $44 (9%) 68%

In Specialty Materials, first-quarter sales were $501 million, up 10% year over year, driven by continued strong demand for premium glass for mobile devices. Net income was $74 million, up 68% year over year.

Automotive Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $440 $446 $491 (1%) (10%) Net Income $68 $61 $78 11% (13%)

In Automotive, first-quarter sales were $440 million, and net income was $68 million, both consistent with the previous quarter, primarily reflecting continued softness in European and North American light- and heavy-duty markets. As of Jan. 1, 2025, the company moved its Automotive Glass Solutions business out of Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses to be managed along with Environmental Technologies in a newly formed Automotive segment. Prior-period results have been recast for comparison purposes.

Life Sciences Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $234 $250 $236 (6%) (1%) Net Income $13 $18 $13 (28%) —%

In Life Sciences, first-quarter sales were $234 million, down 1% year over year. Net income was $13 million.

Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $244 $324 $275 (25%) (11%) Net (Loss) Income ($16) $10 $17 * *

*Not meaningful

In Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses, first-quarter sales were $244 million, reflecting normal seasonality. As of Jan. 1, 2025, the company moved its Automotive Glass Solutions business out of Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses to be managed along with Environmental Technologies in a newly formed Automotive segment. Prior-period results have been recast for comparison purposes.

