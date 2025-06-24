Corner Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical and Human Data on mRNA-Encoded Immunotherapies at FOCiS 2025

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#STING--Corner Therapeutics, an immunotherapy company pioneering novel approaches to cancer and infection, today announced that its Distinguished Scientist, Scientific Co-founder and Board Member, Professor Jonathan Kagan, Ph.D., will deliver an invited oral presentation at the 25th Annual Meeting of the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCiS 2025), taking place from June 24 to 27 in Boston, MA.

On June 24, as part of the Member Society Symposia: Innate Immunotherapy in Cancer: Bridging Fundamental Mechanisms and Clinical Trials, Professor Kagan will present new preclinical and human data demonstrating the ability of Corner’s novel mRNA-encoded immunotherapies to drive durable tissue-resident T cell responses through STING pathway agonism. The presentation will focus on applications in cancer vaccines.

Presentation Details

Title: mRNA-encoded Adjuvant Enzymes Unlock Anti-tumor T-cell Immunity

Date/Time: June 24, 4:30-5pm ET

Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place, Arlington meeting room, Boston, MA

Professor Kagan co-founded Corner Therapeutics in 2019 with the goal of developing immunotherapies through the exquisite control of the innate immune system. Based on Professor Kagan’s research, Corner’s mRNA-based and dendritic cell hyperactivating platforms instruct the innate immune system to engineer its own long-lived, disease-fighting T cells.

Last year, Corner launched its $54 million Series A investment round. The company now partners with leading biopharma companies and nonprofits including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fully realize the protective promise of both therapeutic and preventative vaccines.

About Corner Therapeutics, Inc.

Corner Therapeutics is the immunotherapy company unlocking lifelong protection from cancer and infectious diseases. Using its novel dendritic cell stimuli platforms, Corner teaches the immune system to engineer its own long-lived, disease-fighting T cells. Corner’s technology solves the “last mile” problem that has kept researchers from achieving the holy grails of medicine: therapeutic cancer and infectious disease vaccines that provide life-long immunity. With its antigen-agnostic platform, Corner is revolutionizing care for an exceptionally wide range of cancers and infectious diseases. The company has received funding from leading organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and partners with prominent biopharma companies to fully realize the protective promise of both therapeutic and preventative vaccines. For more information about Corner Therapeutics, visit https://cornertx.com/

