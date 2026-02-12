SUBSCRIBE
CorMedix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 12, 2026

February 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that senior management will be presenting and participating in investor meetings at upcoming investor conferences taking place in March.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 10, 2026
Time: 1:00pm Eastern
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast: Link to webcast
   
Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Date: March 11, 2026
Time: 9:35am Eastern
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast: Link to webcast
   
Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 12, 2026
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
   

About CorMedix
CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. CorMedix is commercializing DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. Following its August 2025 acquisition of Melinta Therapeutics LLC, CorMedix is also commercializing a portfolio of anti-infective products, including MINOCIN® (minocycline) for Injection, REZZAYO® (rezafungin for injection), VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam), ORBACTIV™ (oritavancin), BAXDELA® (delafloxacin), and KIMYRSA® (oritavancin), as well as TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate).

CorMedix has ongoing clinical studies for DefenCath in Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) and Pediatric Hemodialysis populations and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. REZZAYO is currently approved for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults, with an ongoing Phase III study for the prophylaxis of IFD in adult patients undergoing allogeneic BMT. Topline results of the Phase III study for REZZAYO are expected in Q2 2026. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com or www.melinta.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576


