Cordica Medical Appoints Ben Hutson as Chief Operating Officer

Strengthens operational leadership to support continued growth and expansion of global capabilities

Cordica Medical, a leading MedTech partner providing advanced medical device design and manufacturing solutions, announced the appointment of Ben Hutson as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 23, 2026. Hutson joins the company as it continues to scale its global platform and expand its capabilities across complex, high-value therapeutic markets.

In this role, Hutson will lead global manufacturing, supply chain, and engineering functions, with a focus on scaling operations, improving efficiency, and building a more resilient, agile global supply chain. He will play a key role in shaping the company's operational strategy and long-term growth, while working cross-functionally across R&D, quality, regulatory, and commercial teams to align execution with business priorities. Hutson will report directly to President and CEO Marshall White and serve on the company's executive leadership team.

Hutson brings more than three decades of experience leading global operations across the healthcare and medical technology sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Orchid Orthopedic Solutions. Prior to that, he held senior operational leadership roles at ZimVie, where he led global operations across more than 30 sites and drove significant performance improvements, including margin enhancements, inventory optimization, and cost savings through strategic sourcing and operational optimization.

He has built and led high-performing teams and implemented complex operational transformations across global, multi-site organizations, with previous leadership roles at Breg, MicroPort Orthopedics, Sterigenics International, Smith & Nephew, and C.R. Bard.

"Cordica has entered an important phase of growth as we continue to expand our capabilities and scale our operations to better serve our customers," said Marshall White, President and CEO of Cordica Medical. "Ben is a proven operational leader who knows how to translate strategy into execution at scale while developing the operational discipline needed for our next phase of growth. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our platform and deliver for our customers."

"I am excited to join Cordica Medical at such a pivotal time," said Hutson. "The company has built a strong foundation defined by quality, innovation, and customer partnership. I look forward to building on that foundation by scaling operations, strengthening capabilities, and supporting customers who are advancing care and improving patient outcomes.

With Hutson's appointment, Cordica Medical continues to strengthen its leadership team and operational capabilities to support its next phase of growth. The company is focused on scaling its global platform and delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers across complex healthcare markets.

About Cordica Medical

Cordica Medical recently rebranded from Team Technologies, reflecting its evolution into a unified, growth-oriented MedTech partner serving leading OEMs and healthcare companies across complex, high-value therapeutic markets. Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, with facilities throughout the United States and international facilities in Mexico and Singapore, Cordica Medical provides end-to-end solutions for advanced medical device design, development, and manufacturing. With an extensive array of capabilities serving key healthcare markets, Cordica Medical offers vertically integrated manufacturing solutions to top medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs. Rooted in deep industry expertise with a reputation for the highest quality standards, Cordica Medical leverages automation, seamless, turnkey processes, and innovation to dramatically simplify and improve its customers' supply chains. For more information, visit cordicamedical.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie Rauchberger

marketing-pr@cordicamedical.com

SOURCE: Cordica Medical

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