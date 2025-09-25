Copan Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint with Multimillion-Dollar Investment

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copan Diagnostics, part of the privately held Italy-based Copan Group and a leader in specimen collection and transport, and laboratory automation, announced over $7 million in new U.S. manufacturing investments in California and Puerto Rico. This expansion underscores Copan's commitment to serving the U.S. market with locally manufactured products.

The investment includes facility expansions, new manufacturing processes, advanced quality control systems, and implementation of new production technologies in the U.S. This initiative accelerates production of critical components and finished goods, such as UTM® Universal Transport Medium kits, used for collecting respiratory viral specimens, and UriSponge®, Copan's novel urine collection and transport device - reducing reliance on overseas supply chains and enabling faster response to U.S. customer needs.

U.S. Manufacturing Highlights

Over $5 million to expand production capacity at Copan's California and Puerto Rico facilities

"While Copan is proudly rooted in Italy, our growth strategy is deeply connected to the U.S. market," said Stefania Triva, President of Copan Group. "Expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint is a key part of our plan to invest closer to critical markets and better serve our customers."

"With more than three decades of United States presence, we remain committed to fostering economic growth by strengthening local manufacturing, increasing access to advanced technologies, and creating new employment opportunities in our communities," added Fabrizio Mazzocchi, CEO of Copan Diagnostics Inc.

Construction began this month, with operations projected to launch in Q1 2026.

Strengthening U.S. Presence

Copan's U.S. operations include more than 450 employees nationwide. By increasing local production and sourcing, Copan is not only enhancing supply chain resilience but also investing in the future of U.S. laboratories.

Copan's products and technologies are used daily by laboratory professionals and healthcare providers across the United States.

About Copan Diagnostics, Inc.

Copan Diagnostics is part of Copan Group, a leading global manufacturer of collection and transport systems. Through its collaborative approach, Copan has developed breakthrough technologies such as FLOQSwabs®, ESwab®, UTM® Universal Transport Medium™, and WASPLab®, Full Laboratory Automation with Artificial Intelligence. Copan continues to innovate and transform collection and transport systems, as well as laboratory automation, helping healthcare providers improve patient care.

For more information, visit copanusa.com.

